Relive the Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade

KSHB 41 was at every twist and turn during Wednesday's Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade.
Chiefs Travis Kelce hypes crowd
Posted at 5:20 PM, Feb 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-15 18:37:46-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Well, that was fun.

In front of hundreds of thousands of fans, the Kansas City Chiefs celebrated their Super Bowl LVII victory with the Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade on Wednesday.

KSHB 41 was there inside the ropes with exclusive footage and interviews with players, coaches and fans.

If you missed the live broadcast, don't worry, we've got you covered. We'll have replays of the parade on both KSHB 41 and KMCI 38 The Spot.

Here’s how to catch a replay (all times central):

KSHB-TV 41 in Kansas City

  • Saturday, Feb. 18: 7 to 10 p.m.
  • Sunday, Feb. 19: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

KMCI-TV 38 in Kansas City:

  • Friday, Feb. 17, 7 to 10 p.m.
  • Sunday, Feb. 19, 6 to 9 p.m.

Additional streaming dates and times will be announced.

