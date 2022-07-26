REPORT: Azur Kamara expected to sign with the Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Defensive end Azur Kamara is signing with the Kansas City Chiefs per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Former #Cowboys DE and "Hard Knocks" star Azur Kamara is signing with the #Chiefs, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 26, 2022

Kamara previously spent time with the Carolina Panthers and Dallas Cowboys. He played in 9 games and had 2 tackles during his past two seasons in the league.

He entered the league with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2020. Before being waived by the Cowboys in Dec. 2021. He was waived by the Panthers in May 2022.

Kamara spent his first two years in college at Arizona Western College before transferring to Kansas for his junior and senior years. He played in 24 games with the Jayhawks while starting 15 of them. Karama had 67 career tackles and 4.5 sacks.

He was also featured on the HBO series Hard Knocks in 2021. One of the memorable moments from the series was his mom Djaka Bility watching his first game.

Azur Kamara's inspiring journey to the NFL 🙏



Decades after he and his family fled from civil war in the Ivory Coast, they got the chance to see him play for the first time. pic.twitter.com/vN24FkAoTn — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) August 18, 2021

Kamara also participated in the Senior Bowl and NFL Combine before the 2020 NFL draft.

The Chiefs begin their first team practice on Wednesday, July 27 at 9:15 a.m. that is exclusive to season ticket members. The first practice open to the general public will be Thursday, July 28 at 9:15 a.m. in Saint Joseph, MO at Missouri Western State University.

No corresponding move has been announced at this time for the 90-man roster.

