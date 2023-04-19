Report: Boston College WR Zay Flowers worked out with Patrick Mahomes at request of team

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With the Chiefs having the 31st pick in the first round, there are plenty of options that the Chiefs could go with, but according to ESPN insider Adam Schefter latest report, it could lean to who the Chiefs could draft with that pick.

According to Schefter, the Chiefs requested that Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers head down to Texas to work out with Patrick Mahomes on Wednesday.

Boston College WR Zay Flowers - Mel Kiper’s No. 10 overall prospect - is in Texas today to workout with Chiefs’ QB Patrick Mahomes at the request of the team, per source. Flowers believed his pre-draft process was over after visiting the Titans on Tuesday…until the Chiefs called… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 19, 2023

According to ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr., Flowers is the 10th overall prospect, and he is ranked 15th by NFL.com.

During Flowers time with the Eagles, he caught for 3,056 yards and 29 receiving touchdowns while also rushing for 345 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

In Flowers last season with Boston College, Flowers caught for over 1,000 yards for the first time in his collegiate career, catching 1,077 yards and 12 touchdowns in his senior season.

While at first it may have seemed like Flowers would not fall to the Chiefs, according to Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy, some teams aren't big fans of the 2023 wide receiver. Some think there is only one wide receiver that is a deserving first-round talent: Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

One thing has become clear on calls around league past couple weeks: NFL isn’t nearly as high on this year’s WR class as media.



Frequently seeing 4-5 wideouts in mocks. Have spoken to numerous teams that have only one first round grade at the position. That guy is JSN. — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) April 10, 2023

There is a chance that the Chiefs trade up to get Flowers, or if Nagy's reporting is accurate and teams aren't high on the 2023 wide-receiver class, Flowers could fall into the Chiefs lap with the last pick of the NFL Draft.