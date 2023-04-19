Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Report: Boston College WR Zay Flowers worked out with Patrick Mahomes at request of team

Boston College Wake Forest Football
Chuck Burton/AP
Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) breaks a Wake Forest tackle for a long gain after a catch during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Boston College Wake Forest Football
Posted at 4:35 PM, Apr 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-19 17:35:29-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With the Chiefs having the 31st pick in the first round, there are plenty of options that the Chiefs could go with, but according to ESPN insider Adam Schefter latest report, it could lean to who the Chiefs could draft with that pick.

According to Schefter, the Chiefs requested that Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers head down to Texas to work out with Patrick Mahomes on Wednesday.

According to ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr., Flowers is the 10th overall prospect, and he is ranked 15th by NFL.com.

During Flowers time with the Eagles, he caught for 3,056 yards and 29 receiving touchdowns while also rushing for 345 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

In Flowers last season with Boston College, Flowers caught for over 1,000 yards for the first time in his collegiate career, catching 1,077 yards and 12 touchdowns in his senior season.

While at first it may have seemed like Flowers would not fall to the Chiefs, according to Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy, some teams aren't big fans of the 2023 wide receiver. Some think there is only one wide receiver that is a deserving first-round talent: Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

There is a chance that the Chiefs trade up to get Flowers, or if Nagy's reporting is accurate and teams aren't high on the 2023 wide-receiver class, Flowers could fall into the Chiefs lap with the last pick of the NFL Draft.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Buy tickets to School Day now!