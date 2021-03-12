Menu

REPORT: Chiefs' Eric Bieniemy lived in hotel during 2020 season, to protect son from COVID-19

Charlie Riedel/AP
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy addresses the media during an NFL football news conference at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., in this Jan. 23, 2020, file photo. Bieniemy has become the cause celebre when it comes to minority assistants who have been denied the opportunity to become head coaches in the NFL. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Super Bowl Bienemy Football
Posted at 11:37 AM, Mar 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-12 15:03:28-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As he led one of the NFL's most explosive offenses amid the pandemic, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy also made a sacrifice to protect his son.

According to a report by Sports Illustrated, Bieniemy spent the 2020 season living in a hotel because his son was vulnerable to COVID-19.

Bieniemy's 26-year-old son is diagnosed with cerebral palsy and respiratory issues, putting him at a high risk of contracting the virus.

The Chiefs coach would spend six days per week in the hotel, only returning home on Fridays.

When when he was at home, Bieniemy would wear two masks, keep his distance and even sleep in the basement.

"It’s been this way for the past six months,” Bieniemy told Sports Illustrated. “It’s been a challenge.”

