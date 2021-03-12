REPORT: Chiefs' Eric Bieniemy lived in hotel during 2020 season, to protect son from COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As he led one of the NFL's most explosive offenses amid the pandemic, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy also made a sacrifice to protect his son.

According to a report by Sports Illustrated, Bieniemy spent the 2020 season living in a hotel because his son was vulnerable to COVID-19.

Bieniemy's 26-year-old son is diagnosed with cerebral palsy and respiratory issues, putting him at a high risk of contracting the virus.

The Chiefs coach would spend six days per week in the hotel, only returning home on Fridays.

When when he was at home, Bieniemy would wear two masks, keep his distance and even sleep in the basement.

"It’s been this way for the past six months,” Bieniemy told Sports Illustrated. “It’s been a challenge.”