REPORT: Chiefs' first-round pick agrees to terms

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Kansas City Chiefs have reached an agreement on a four-year, fully-guaranteed contract with one of the team's two first-round picks — defensive end George Karlaftis .

Karlaftis was selected 30th overall by the Chiefs on April 28.

With the rookie wage scale, his contract is expected to be worth $11,935,481 with a $5,860,350 signing bonus. Karlaftis' projected 2022 cap hit is likely to be around $2.170 million, according to Spotrac.

Since the former Purdue Boilermaker was a first-round draft pick, the team will have an option to pick up the fifth year of his contract for 2026. But that decision cannot be made until spring 2025.

Rookies are in town May 7-9 for the team’s rookie minicamp.

Kansas City currently has nine picks that remain unsigned at this time.

