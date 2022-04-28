NFL Draft Central: Chiefs Kingdom’s best resource for 2022 NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Finally, the 2022 NFL Draft has arrived.

First-round picks will be announced Thursday night in Las Vegas with second- and third-round picks set for Friday and the final four rounds of picks taking place Saturday.

The speculation about the Kansas City Chiefs’ plan for the 12 accumulated picks ends over the course of the next three days as General Manager Brett Veach charts a course into the next phase of star quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ career.

How will the first round play out? The Chiefs could do any number of things — trade up, trade down, stand pat at Nos. 29 and 30 — and could target any number of players.

RELATED | Nick Jacobs' 1st-round guide to Kansas City Chiefs draft options

Our “4th & 1” podcast crew offered their opinions.

Analyst Nick Jacobs shares a unique first-round mock draft , which includes his projected picks and what he thinks the teams should actually do.

Meanwhile, host Tod Palmer has the Chiefs trading down rather than up in the first round in his first-round mock draft. He previously explored why a trade down might make more sense for a team needing to overhaul its defense.

Jacobs spends countless hours over several months poring over college game film to decipher the skill sets for hundreds of draft prospects.

He then puts together Nick Jacobs’ annual Chiefs Big Board , which ranks the best fits position by position, available during the NFL Draft.

Of course, there’s more to the draft than the first 32 picks, and plenty of starters and future Pro Bowlers will be picked Friday and Saturday.

Want to know who the Chiefs might take with all 12 picks? We’ve got you covered:

RELATED | Chiefs mock draft 2.0: Nick Jacobs' projects what Brett Veach may do

RELATED | Chiefs mock draft 1.0: Nick Jacobs' picks for Kansas City

RELATED | Tod Palmer: Chiefs seven-round mock draft

—