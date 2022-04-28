Utah LB Devin Lloyd reflects on Kansas City roots ahead of NFL Draft

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — The Kansas City Chiefs likely won't draft any local former college or high school players in the first round of tonight's NFL Draft.

But, if you dial that back to grade school, then KC has a first round star.

That's right, Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd was born in Kansas City and spent the first seven years of his life in KC. But a lot of places can claim him.

"My mom's side of the family lives in Kansas City," Lloyd told KSHB 41 at the NFL Draft in Las Vegas. "My dad's side of the family is from North Carolina, and then me and my dad are in San Diego, because he's in the military so he's stationed out there."

He doesn't stop there.

"It's been an experience," Lloyd said. "And that's how I'm looking at it, really just having fun with it, enjoying my life and working hard and trying to be a good person."

Lloyd said he also lived in Texas for a short amount of time.

"My mom eventually got a job in Texas, so we had to move to Texas, so I was living in Dallas for a little bit," he said.

Lloyd had a lot options of options of NFL teams to cheer for but he chose the red and gold.

"I grew up with my mom up until I was 12 [in a] Chiefs' household," he said. "They're die hard Chiefs fans. Pretty much everyone on my mom's side. One of my aunts, she's a Broncos fan. We won't mention that."

But after starring at Utah the past two seasons, NFL teams have become fans of his.

Lloyd was named First Team All-American in 2021, racking up 110 tackles, eight sacks and four interceptions.

The Chiefs don't have a huge need at linebacker so taking Lloyd won't be likely, but anything is possible in an NFL Draft.

"I actually thought about that," said Lloyd in reference to being drafted by Kansas City. "That would be wild. Just being able to play back home and living in Kansas City."

And it would save some moving expenses for his mom.

"My mom would be so crazy because she's packed up ready to move right now and it would kind of be she packed all her stuff up just to stay," Lloyd said.