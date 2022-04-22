Chiefs mock draft: Nick Jacobs' team picks for Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Each year I try to do two different types of mock drafts for the Kansas City Chiefs.

The first, which is laid out below, is a mock draft of what I would do in the teams’ shoes. The second, which will be unveiled early next week, is what I think they will do.

What makes the NFL Draft unique is that there are 32 teams, which all have different preferences in characteristics and skill sets that they value for their schemes.

Draft boards are always going to value athletes and technique high, but rounds three and on is where teams have to decide what they are willing to work with flaw-wise versus what unique characteristics can help a player succeed in their cultures and schemes.

The Chiefs have a unique tightrope this year. They need help at edge rusher, wide receiver, cornerback, safety, offensive tackle and linebacker.

The premium positions that will go quicker from my film study are likely to be edge rusher, wide receiver and safety.

Cornerbacks are available throughout the first four rounds, while offensive tackle needs to be taken early or wait until day three.

Here is what I would do if I was in Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach’s shoes:

1st Round, No. 29 overall — DE Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State

Ebiketie would provide the Chiefs with a Leo to learn behind Frank Clark. He is a finesse rusher who wins with his speed and acceleration.

Ebiketie has a good rip move and great lateral quickness. He can execute the stunts really well.

1st Round, No. 30 — DT Devonte Wyatt, Georgia

Wyatt, who seems to sliding down in mock drafts, has a quick first step on tape. He also has really good lateral quickness, which allows him to reach three gaps over.

Wyatt has a good hand swipe and rip through. He shines when he is allowed to attack gaps versus trying to use strength.

2nd Round, No. 50 — DE Josh Paschal, Kentucky

Some will likely see this as a reach and get it, but the tape on Paschal shows a mentality the Chiefs need along their defensive line.

The former Kentucky Wildcats standout plays football the way it is meant to be played with violent hands and has quickness with them that is tough for offensive linemen to defend.

Paschal reminds me so much of Melvin Ingram and Za’Darius Smith on tape.

2nd Round, No. 62 — S Jalen Pitre, Baylor

Pitre would provide the Chiefs a unique safety. He flies around on the football field and makes plays all over it.

He must be accounted for at all times, is very good athlete, a fantastic blitzerd and great in run support.

3rd round, No. 94 — CB Koby Bryant, Cincinnati

Bryant shines with his vertical leap. He is able to climb the ladder with some of his deflections.

Bryant also can turn and run with receivers without any issue. He trusts his speed and ability to stay in good position.

3rd round, No. 103 — WR Erik Ezukanma, Texas Tech

Ezukanma has sneaky speed for his size. He has the ability to keep a step on corners and safeties while boxing them out to win the contested catches with his size and leaping ability.

In the open field, Ezukanma was better than I expected and has good contact balance to stay upright after taking hits. He is a possession receiver with good speed against the right matchups.

4th round, No. 121 — CB Damarri Mathis, Pittsburgh

Mathis plays a physical brand of football at cornerback. He has a physical press and he delivers the boom in run support.

Mathis plays with the attitude you want in a defensive player. He will have to limit how much he grabs receivers after he gets beaten at the line, but the Chiefs could use a physical brand of corner like Mathis.

4th round, No. 135 — DT John Ridgeway, Arkansas

Ridgeway would provide the Chiefs a physical one technique. He has more value in the fifth or sixth rounds, but the Chiefs don’t have that option with their current picks and have to reach here.

Ridgeway might be one of the strongest players in the draft with his bull rush. He has a nice pop with his hands and can walk back offensive lineman into the quarterback's lap with his power.

7th round, No. 233 — LB D’Marco Johnson, Appalachian State

Johnson will provide the Chiefs a physical special team's performer with good athletic ability who could potentially develop into their weakside linebacker.

Jackson has a ton of hustle and gives everything he has on the football field. He will fight through blocks and refuses to lose the edge.

7th round, No. 243 — WR Slade Bolden, Alabama

Bolden is a promising slot receiver. He has a good feel for coverage voids and a great presence inside the numbers.

Mahomes could get his own version on Hunter Renfrow with the right amount of time to develop.

7th round, No. 251 — OT Ryan Van Demark, UConn

Van Demark is a project offensive tackle. He has good reach steps to get a gap or two over and seal with quick feet for his size.

Van Demark has good hand placement and is ready to punch in his sets. He also understands how to properly widen the pocket, but needs to learn to quit dropping his head a times leading to him getting beat.

7th round, No. 259 — TE Gerrit Prince, UAB

The local kid from Shawnee Mission Northwest finds his way into this mock draft.

Prince has serious athletic ability with quality size to go with it. He would be a really good understudy for Travis Kelce.

Prince has great vision in the open field and is a solid route runner who can out-run angles that secondaries do not expect until his speed runs right by them.

There is a ton of upside here that you don’t want to leave to chance on the open market as a priority free agent.

Next week, I will release a first-round mock draft for all 32 teams and another Chiefs mock draft that attempts to predict the 12 picks Kansas City will make.

I'll also have an article on the options for the Chiefs in the first round.

Host Tod Palmer and I also also will record a new "4th & 1" podcast debating out mock drafts and discussing the Chiefs' overall picks.

