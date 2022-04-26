Nick Jacobs: 6th annual Kansas City Chiefs 'best fits' NFL Draft big board

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are set at the most important position on the football field and stabilized their offensive line last offseason.

Now, the challenge for Kansas City will be replenishing their defensive line, secondary and potentially adding pieces at wide receiver and offensive tackle.

"4th & 1" podcast analyst Nick Jacobs ranks players in the 2022 NFL Draft based on their fit in the Chiefs' scheme. His favorite players are bold and in italics.

The rankings and round predictions reflect where he believes the best value can be found for the Chiefs. The draft board is strictly about the Chiefs' organization and schemes, not the rest of the NFL.

Additionally, the rankings are based strictly off their college tape, publicly known injuries and publicly known off the field concerns.

If there is a player not on the list, they didn't fit what Jacobs believes the Chiefs covet athletically and skill-wise.

It doesn't mean those players can't play in the NFL, but it indicates that their current skill set or long-term development likely won't be achieved in Kansas City during their rookie contract.

Below, you can find Jacobs' rankings at key positions of interest — wide receiver, offensive tackle, defensive end, defensive tackle, linebacker, cornerback and safety.

Here is the breakdown of players from past Jacobs big boards who joined the Chiefs' roster at some point during the past five years, including waiver claims and free-agent additions in addition to drafted players.

2017 — 9 players

QB Patrick Mahomes, RB Elijah McGuire, TE Evan Baylis, TE Sean Culkin, G Damien Mama, DE Taco Charlton, DE Tanoh Kpassagnon, LB Elijah Lee and S Tedric Thompson

2018 — 14 players

OT Orlando Brown Jr., S Justin Reid, RB Ronald Jones, CB Mike Hughes, CB Josh Jackson, S Armani Watts, OL Martinas Rankin, OL Ike Boettger, OL Khalil McKenzie, LB Dorian O'Daniel, C James Murray, WR Byron Pringle, WR Antonio Callaway and WR Daurice Fountain

2019 — 7 players

OT Paul Adams, OT Jackson Barton, RB Mike Weber, CB Deandre Baker, CB Mark Fields, CB Rashad Fenton and S Juan Thornhill

2020 — 4 players

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LB Willie Gay Jr., OT Lucas Niang and OT Yasir Durant

2021 — 5 players

C Creed Humphrey, LB Nick Bolton, OL Trey Smith, DE Joshua Kaindoh and DT Darius Stills

Wide receivers

Player, College Round 1. Jameson Williams, Alabama 1st 2. Garrett Wilson, Ohio State 1st 3. Chris Olave, Ohio State 1st 4. Drake London, USC 1st 5. George Pickens, Georgia 2nd 6. Treylon Burks, Arkansas 2nd 7. John Metchie III, Alabama 2nd 8. Jahan Dotson, Penn State 2nd 9. Jalen Tolbert, South Alabama 2nd 10. Christian Watson, North Dakota State 2nd 11. Skyy Moore, Western Michigan 3rd 12. Alec Pierce, Cincinnati 3rd 13. Tyquan Thornton, Baylor 3rd 14. David Bell, Purdue 3rd 15. Wan'dale Robinson, Kentucky 4th 16. Calvin Austin III, Memphis 4th 17. Khalil Shakir, Boise State 4th 18. Kyle Philips, UCLA 4th 19. Erik Ezukanma, Texas Tech 4th 20. Velus Jones, Tennessee 5th 21. Dontario Drummond, Ole Miss 5th 22. Bo Melton, Rutgers 5th 23. Dai'Jean Dixon, Nicholls State 6th 24. Jerreth Sterns, Western Kentucky 6th 25. Slade Bolden, Alabama 6th 26. Johnny Johnson III, Oregon 7th 27. Samori Toure, Nebraska 7th 28. Jaivon Heiligh, Coastal Carolina 7th 29. Jalen Nailor, Michigan State 7th 30. Tre Turner, Virginia Tech 7th 31. Jaquari Roberson, Wake Forest PFA

Favorite of the bunch: Erik Ezukanma, Texas Tech

Texas Tech's Erik Ezukanma has sneaky speed for his size, giving him the ability to keep a step on corners and safeties while also boxing them out on routes to win contested catches with his size and leaping ability.

Ezukanma — a 6-foot-2, 209-pound prosect — is better than expected in the open field and has good contact balance to take hits but stay upright.

He would give the Chiefs a long-term possession receiver with some breakaway speed against the right matchups.

Under the radar: Slade Bolden, Alabama

Alabama's Slade Bolden could end up becoming a quality long-term slot receiver if given the time to develop.

He has a really good feel for the voids in coverage and a reliable presence inside the numbers.

Watching Bolden on tape, there are glimpses of Las Vegas stabndout Hunter Renfrow when he was coming out of Clemson for former New England slot receiver Julian Edelman early in his career.

Offensive tackles

Player, College Round 1. Ikem Ekwonu, North Carolina State 1st 2. Evan Neal, Alabama 1st 3. Charles Cross, Mississippi State 1st 4. Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa (RT) 1st 5. Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan 2nd 6. Tyler Smith, Tulsa 2nd 7. Nicholas Petit-Frere, Ohio State 2nd 8. Rasheed Walker, Penn State 3rd 9. Braxton Jones, Southern Utah 3rd 10. Kellen Diesch, Arizona State 4th 11. Max Mitchell, Louisiana 4th 12. Spencer Burford, Texas-San Antonio 4th 13. Vederian Lowe, Illinois 5th 14. Ryan Van Demark, Connecticut 6th 15. Obinna Eze, TCU 6th 16. Matt Waletzko, North Dakota 7th 17. Austin Deculus, LSU 7th

Favorite of the bunch: Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

Senior Bowl darling Trevor Penning is a road-grading right tackle prospect. He wants to bury defenders on every play and take their soul.

Penning plays with a relentless attitude combined with the strength and technique to back it up. He also moves well in space and dominates defenders to the whistle.

Penning is what Trey Smith would be as a tackle.

Under the radar: Ryan Van Demark, Connecticut

Connecticut's Ryan Van Demark is a project tackle. He has a good reach step to get a gap or two over and seal along quick feet for his size.

Van Demark has great placement with his hands and is ready to punch on his sets. He understands how to properly widen the pocket and seal off at the corner.

The downside right now is that Van Demark drops his head at times, which allows him to get beat. If he can correct that with a good offensive line coach, he could be a starting tackle down the road.

Defensive ends

Player, College Round 1. Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan 1st 2. Travon Walker, Georgia 1st 3. Jermaine Johnson, Florida State 1st 4. Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon 1st 5. George Karlaftis, Purdue 1st 6. Drake Jackson, USC 1st 7. Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State 2nd 8. Josh Paschal, Kentucky 2nd 9. Boye Mafe, Minnesota 2nd 10. David Ojabo, Michigan 2nd 11. Nik Bonitto, Oklahoma 2nd 12. Cameron Thomas, San Diego State 3rd 13. Alex Wright, Alabama-Birmingham 3rd 14. Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina 3rd 15. Jesse Luketa, Penn State 4th 16. Myjai Sanders, Cincinnati 4th 17. Tyreke Smith, Ohio State 4th 18. Amare Barno, Virginia Tech 5th 19. Michael Clemons, Texas A&M 5th 20. Chris Allen, Alabama 5th 21. Tre Williams, Arkansas 6th 22. James Houston IV, Jackson State 7th

Favorite of the bunch: Josh Paschal, Kentucky

Former Kentucky star Josh Paschal shouldn't be able to play as violently with his hands as he does on the edge.

He uses his hands with lightning-quick movement to stun offensive linemen and beat them to the point. He also has good size and great strength to go with it.

Paschal has a quick first step, which allows him to shoot into the backfield and cause problems for an offense, along with a violent rip, swim and club. Offensive linemen struggle to counter his speed and power combination.

Teams need to do some research on the three operations he had on his right foot for malignant melanoma to be comfortable drafting Paschal.

Under the radar: Jesse Luketa, Penn State

Penn State's Jesse Luketa is a hybrid between a linebacker and situational edge rusher, who probably lacks the strength to hold up against the run right now.

But his size and speed could be a serious asset as an edge rusher.

Luketa hits like a freight train and sprints to the ball every play he is on the field. He is a high-energy guy with good pop once he builds momentum on his rush.

Luketa has serious acceleration within the first 10 yards and he changes direction well.

Defensive tackles

Player, College Round 1. Jordan Davis, Georgia (1-tech) 1st 2. Devonte Wyatt, Georgia (3-tech) 1st 3. Logan Hall, Houston (3-tech) 2nd 4. Travis Jones, Connecticut (1-tech) 2nd 5. DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M 2nd 6. Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma 2nd 7. Phidarian Mathis, Alabama (1-tech) 2nd 8. Eyioma Uwazurike, Iowa State 3rd 9. Neil Farrell, LSU (1-tech) 3rd 10. John Ridgeway, Arkansas (1-tech) 4th 11. Matthew Butler, Tennessee 4th 12. Eric Johnson, Missouri State 4th 13. Jayden Peevy, Texas A&M 5th 14. Haskell Garrett, Ohio State 5th 15. Thomas Booker, Stanford 5th 16. Matt Henningsen, Wisconsin 6th 17. Damion Daniels, Nebraska 7th

Favorite of the bunch: John Ridgeway, Arkansas

Arkansas defensive tackle John Ridgeway appears to be one of the strongest defensive linemen in the draft on tape.

He has an outstanding bull rush and is able to walk back most offensive linemen one-on-one with violent hands that can toss opposing blockers like rag dolls.

Ridgeway also is physical in run support and continues to work when rushing the passer. He played a rotational nose tackle at Arkansas but could be a promising one-technique defensive tackle for the Chiefs.

Under the radar: Matt Henningsen, Wisconsin

Wisconsin defensive tackle Matt Henningsen has long arms and good pop just like Ridgeway. He rocks defenders when he gets his hands inside against a guard with a little build up.

Henningson also can shoot gaps with his lateral quickness combined with a strong rip move or get past offensive linemen with his shuck and swim.

Linebackers

Player, College Round 1. Devin Lloyd, Utah 1st 2. Quay Walker, Georgia 2nd 3. Chad Muma, Wyoming 2nd 4. Christian Harris, Alabama 2nd 5. Troy Anderson, Montana State 3rd 6. Brian Asamoah, Oklahoma 3rd 7. Jeremiah Gemmel, North Carolina 5th 8. Brandon Smith, Penn State 5th 9. D'Marco Jackson, Appalachian State 6th 10. Damone Clark, LSU 6th 11. Zakoby McClain, Auburn 6th 12. Kyron Johnson, Kansas 7th

Favorite of the bunch: Brandon Smith, Penn State

Penn State's Brandon Smith has the ideal athletic ability for a weakside linebacker position. He has great size and is a reliable tackler.

Smith looks comfortable dropping into zone coverage and even working in man coverage.

Smith also understands leverage and sizes up the ball-carrier well on the perimeter. He comes hard off the edge on blitzes and delivers the boom.

Under the radar: D'Marco Jackson, Appalachian State

Former Appalachian State linebacker D'Marco Jackson has sneaky athletic ability and closes with the best of them.

Jackson plays with a high effort level and gives everything he has on the football field. He will fight through blocks and refuses to lose the edge.

Jackson has some hitches in coverage, but he projects as a high-end special-teams performer with a chance to be a solid linebacker in the league.

Cornerbacks

Player, College Round 1. Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati 1st 2. Derek Stingley Jr., LSU 1st 3. Trent McDuffie, Washington 1st 4. Kaiir Elam, Florida 1st 5. Kyler Gordon, Washington 2nd 6. Andrew Booth Jr., Clemson 2nd 7. Roger McCreary, Auburn 2nd 8. Cam Taylor-Britt, Nebraska 3rd 9. Coby Bryant, Cincinnati 3rd 10. Martin Emerson, Mississippi State 3rd 11. Damarri Mathis, Pittsburgh 3rd 12. Jalyn Armour-Davis, Alabama 3rd 13. Joshua Williams, Fayetteville State 3rd 14. Zyon McCollum, Sam Houston State 4th 15. Tariq Woolen, Texas-San Antonio 4th 16. Justin Jobe, Alabama 4th 17. Jaylen Watson, Washington State 4th 18. Alontae Taylor, Tennessee 5th 19. Montaric Brown, Arkansas 5th 20. Akayleb Evans, Missouri 5th 21. Kalon Barnes, Baylor 5th 22. Jermaine Waller, Virginia Tech 6th 23. Samuel Womack, Toledo 6th 24. Gregory Junior, Ouachita Baptist 6th 25. Ja'Quan McMillian, East Carolina 6th 26. Damarion Williams, Houston 6th 27. Zyon Gilbert, Florida Atlantic 7th 28. Mark Collins Jr, Towson 7th 29. Sam Webb, Missouri Western PFA

Favorite of the bunch: Roger McCreary, Auburn

Auburn's Roger McCreary shines as a physical press-coverage corner. He is very competitive and gives effort no matter what the scoreboard reads.

McCreary treats every play as if it can decide the game. He doesn't panic when out of position, trusting his technique to make the right play.

Under the radar: Alontae Taylor, Tennessee

A converted wide receiver, Tennessee's Alontae Taylor, has top-end acceleration. He is able to click and close.

Taylor is capable of recovering on a route and driving on the football. He will battle through run blocks and make a tackle at line of scrimmage.

The 6-foot Taylor is also a lanky corner who could provide a nice challenge for taller receivers.

Safeties

Player, College Round 1. Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame 1st 2. Lewis Cine, Georgia 1st 3. Daxton Hill, Michigan 2nd 4. Jalen Pitre, Baylor 2nd 5. Jaquan Brisker, Penn State 2nd 6. Kerby Joseph, Illinois 3rd 7. Nick Cross, Maryland 3rd 8. Bryan Cook, Cincinnati 3rd 9. Tycen Anderson, Toledo 4th 10. JT Woods, Baylor 4th 11. Verone McKinley III, Oregon 4th 12. Delarrin Turner-Bell, Oklahoma 5th 13. Yusuf Corker, Kentucky 5th 14. Dane Belton, Iowa 5th 15. Smoke Monday, Alabama 6th 16. Reed Blankenship, Middle Tennessee 6th 17. Nasir Green, Wake Forest 6th 18. Vonte Davis, Utah PFA

Favorite of the Bunch: Daxton Hill, Michigan

Versatile Michigan safety Daxton Hill has everything the Chiefs could want in a safety skill set-wise. He can work in the slot, over the middle, in two-deep shells and single-high coverage.

Hill has the hip-turn acceleration and understanding of leverage to stay in good position. He reads routes with ease and can switch assignments on the fly.

Against the run or when blitzing, Hill announces his presence with authority.

Under the radar: JT Woods, Baylor

Baylor safetu JT Woods has a nose for the football. When he plays single-high or two-deep safety, he lets the routes develop in front of him and pounces on them.

Woods has good athletic ability to close on a defender and quickly accelerate downhill to dislodge the football. He also is a quick blitzer off the edge.