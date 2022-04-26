Watch
Nick Jacobs: 6th annual Kansas City Chiefs 'best fits' NFL Draft big board

Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach, center, celebrates after the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Kansas City Chiefs won 31-20.
Posted at 11:15 AM, Apr 26, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are set at the most important position on the football field and stabilized their offensive line last offseason.

Now, the challenge for Kansas City will be replenishing their defensive line, secondary and potentially adding pieces at wide receiver and offensive tackle.

"4th & 1" podcast analyst Nick Jacobs ranks players in the 2022 NFL Draft based on their fit in the Chiefs' scheme. His favorite players are bold and in italics.

The rankings and round predictions reflect where he believes the best value can be found for the Chiefs. The draft board is strictly about the Chiefs' organization and schemes, not the rest of the NFL.

Additionally, the rankings are based strictly off their college tape, publicly known injuries and publicly known off the field concerns.

If there is a player not on the list, they didn't fit what Jacobs believes the Chiefs covet athletically and skill-wise.

It doesn't mean those players can't play in the NFL, but it indicates that their current skill set or long-term development likely won't be achieved in Kansas City during their rookie contract.

Below, you can find Jacobs' rankings at key positions of interest — wide receiver, offensive tackle, defensive end, defensive tackle, linebacker, cornerback and safety.

Here is the breakdown of players from past Jacobs big boards who joined the Chiefs' roster at some point during the past five years, including waiver claims and free-agent additions in addition to drafted players.

2017 — 9 players
QB Patrick Mahomes, RB Elijah McGuire, TE Evan Baylis, TE Sean Culkin, G Damien Mama, DE Taco Charlton, DE Tanoh Kpassagnon, LB Elijah Lee and S Tedric Thompson

2018 — 14 players
OT Orlando Brown Jr., S Justin Reid, RB Ronald Jones, CB Mike Hughes, CB Josh Jackson, S Armani Watts, OL Martinas Rankin, OL Ike Boettger, OL Khalil McKenzie, LB Dorian O'Daniel, C James Murray, WR Byron Pringle, WR Antonio Callaway and WR Daurice Fountain

2019 — 7 players
OT Paul Adams, OT Jackson Barton, RB Mike Weber, CB Deandre Baker, CB Mark Fields, CB Rashad Fenton and S Juan Thornhill

2020 — 4 players
RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LB Willie Gay Jr., OT Lucas Niang and OT Yasir Durant

2021 — 5 players
C Creed Humphrey, LB Nick Bolton, OL Trey Smith, DE Joshua Kaindoh and DT Darius Stills

Wide receivers

Player, CollegeRound
1. Jameson Williams, Alabama1st
2. Garrett Wilson, Ohio State1st
3. Chris Olave, Ohio State1st
4. Drake London, USC1st
5. George Pickens, Georgia2nd
6. Treylon Burks, Arkansas2nd
7. John Metchie III, Alabama2nd
8. Jahan Dotson, Penn State2nd
9. Jalen Tolbert, South Alabama2nd
10. Christian Watson, North Dakota State2nd
11. Skyy Moore, Western Michigan3rd
12. Alec Pierce, Cincinnati3rd
13. Tyquan Thornton, Baylor3rd
14. David Bell, Purdue3rd
15. Wan'dale Robinson, Kentucky4th
16. Calvin Austin III, Memphis4th
17. Khalil Shakir, Boise State4th
18. Kyle Philips, UCLA4th
19. Erik Ezukanma, Texas Tech4th
20. Velus Jones, Tennessee5th
21. Dontario Drummond, Ole Miss5th
22. Bo Melton, Rutgers5th
23. Dai'Jean Dixon, Nicholls State6th
24. Jerreth Sterns, Western Kentucky6th
25. Slade Bolden, Alabama6th
26. Johnny Johnson III, Oregon7th
27. Samori Toure, Nebraska7th
28. Jaivon Heiligh, Coastal Carolina7th
29. Jalen Nailor, Michigan State7th
30. Tre Turner, Virginia Tech7th
31. Jaquari Roberson, Wake ForestPFA

Favorite of the bunch: Erik Ezukanma, Texas Tech
Texas Tech's Erik Ezukanma has sneaky speed for his size, giving him the ability to keep a step on corners and safeties while also boxing them out on routes to win contested catches with his size and leaping ability.

Ezukanma — a 6-foot-2, 209-pound prosect — is better than expected in the open field and has good contact balance to take hits but stay upright.

He would give the Chiefs a long-term possession receiver with some breakaway speed against the right matchups.

Under the radar: Slade Bolden, Alabama
Alabama's Slade Bolden could end up becoming a quality long-term slot receiver if given the time to develop.

He has a really good feel for the voids in coverage and a reliable presence inside the numbers.

Watching Bolden on tape, there are glimpses of Las Vegas stabndout Hunter Renfrow when he was coming out of Clemson for former New England slot receiver Julian Edelman early in his career.

Offensive tackles

Player, CollegeRound
1. Ikem Ekwonu, North Carolina State1st
2. Evan Neal, Alabama1st
3. Charles Cross, Mississippi State1st
4. Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa (RT)1st
5. Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan2nd
6. Tyler Smith, Tulsa2nd
7. Nicholas Petit-Frere, Ohio State2nd
8. Rasheed Walker, Penn State3rd
9. Braxton Jones, Southern Utah3rd
10. Kellen Diesch, Arizona State4th
11. Max Mitchell, Louisiana4th
12. Spencer Burford, Texas-San Antonio4th
13. Vederian Lowe, Illinois5th
14. Ryan Van Demark, Connecticut6th
15. Obinna Eze, TCU6th
16. Matt Waletzko, North Dakota7th
17. Austin Deculus, LSU7th

Favorite of the bunch: Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa
Senior Bowl darling Trevor Penning is a road-grading right tackle prospect. He wants to bury defenders on every play and take their soul.

Penning plays with a relentless attitude combined with the strength and technique to back it up. He also moves well in space and dominates defenders to the whistle.

Penning is what Trey Smith would be as a tackle.

Under the radar: Ryan Van Demark, Connecticut
Connecticut's Ryan Van Demark is a project tackle. He has a good reach step to get a gap or two over and seal along quick feet for his size.

Van Demark has great placement with his hands and is ready to punch on his sets. He understands how to properly widen the pocket and seal off at the corner.

The downside right now is that Van Demark drops his head at times, which allows him to get beat. If he can correct that with a good offensive line coach, he could be a starting tackle down the road.

Defensive ends

Player, CollegeRound
1. Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan1st
2. Travon Walker, Georgia1st
3. Jermaine Johnson, Florida State1st
4. Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon1st
5. George Karlaftis, Purdue1st
6. Drake Jackson, USC1st
7. Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State2nd
8. Josh Paschal, Kentucky2nd
9. Boye Mafe, Minnesota2nd
10. David Ojabo, Michigan2nd
11. Nik Bonitto, Oklahoma2nd
12. Cameron Thomas, San Diego State3rd
13. Alex Wright, Alabama-Birmingham3rd
14. Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina3rd
15. Jesse Luketa, Penn State4th
16. Myjai Sanders, Cincinnati4th
17. Tyreke Smith, Ohio State4th
18. Amare Barno, Virginia Tech5th
19. Michael Clemons, Texas A&M5th
20. Chris Allen, Alabama5th
21. Tre Williams, Arkansas6th
22. James Houston IV, Jackson State7th

Favorite of the bunch: Josh Paschal, Kentucky
Former Kentucky star Josh Paschal shouldn't be able to play as violently with his hands as he does on the edge.

He uses his hands with lightning-quick movement to stun offensive linemen and beat them to the point. He also has good size and great strength to go with it.

Paschal has a quick first step, which allows him to shoot into the backfield and cause problems for an offense, along with a violent rip, swim and club. Offensive linemen struggle to counter his speed and power combination.

Teams need to do some research on the three operations he had on his right foot for malignant melanoma to be comfortable drafting Paschal.

Under the radar: Jesse Luketa, Penn State
Penn State's Jesse Luketa is a hybrid between a linebacker and situational edge rusher, who probably lacks the strength to hold up against the run right now.

But his size and speed could be a serious asset as an edge rusher.

Luketa hits like a freight train and sprints to the ball every play he is on the field. He is a high-energy guy with good pop once he builds momentum on his rush.

Luketa has serious acceleration within the first 10 yards and he changes direction well.

Defensive tackles

Player, CollegeRound
1. Jordan Davis, Georgia (1-tech)1st
2. Devonte Wyatt, Georgia (3-tech)1st
3. Logan Hall, Houston (3-tech)2nd
4. Travis Jones, Connecticut (1-tech)2nd
5. DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M2nd
6. Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma2nd
7. Phidarian Mathis, Alabama (1-tech)2nd
8. Eyioma Uwazurike, Iowa State3rd
9. Neil Farrell, LSU (1-tech)3rd
10. John Ridgeway, Arkansas (1-tech)4th
11. Matthew Butler, Tennessee4th
12. Eric Johnson, Missouri State4th
13. Jayden Peevy, Texas A&M5th
14. Haskell Garrett, Ohio State5th
15. Thomas Booker, Stanford5th
16. Matt Henningsen, Wisconsin6th
17. Damion Daniels, Nebraska7th

Favorite of the bunch: John Ridgeway, Arkansas
Arkansas defensive tackle John Ridgeway appears to be one of the strongest defensive linemen in the draft on tape.

He has an outstanding bull rush and is able to walk back most offensive linemen one-on-one with violent hands that can toss opposing blockers like rag dolls.

Ridgeway also is physical in run support and continues to work when rushing the passer. He played a rotational nose tackle at Arkansas but could be a promising one-technique defensive tackle for the Chiefs.

Under the radar: Matt Henningsen, Wisconsin
Wisconsin defensive tackle Matt Henningsen has long arms and good pop just like Ridgeway. He rocks defenders when he gets his hands inside against a guard with a little build up.

Henningson also can shoot gaps with his lateral quickness combined with a strong rip move or get past offensive linemen with his shuck and swim.

Linebackers

Player, CollegeRound
1. Devin Lloyd, Utah 1st
2. Quay Walker, Georgia2nd
3. Chad Muma, Wyoming2nd
4. Christian Harris, Alabama2nd
5. Troy Anderson, Montana State3rd
6. Brian Asamoah, Oklahoma3rd
7. Jeremiah Gemmel, North Carolina5th
8. Brandon Smith, Penn State5th
9. D'Marco Jackson, Appalachian State6th
10. Damone Clark, LSU6th
11. Zakoby McClain, Auburn6th
12. Kyron Johnson, Kansas7th

Favorite of the bunch: Brandon Smith, Penn State
Penn State's Brandon Smith has the ideal athletic ability for a weakside linebacker position. He has great size and is a reliable tackler.

Smith looks comfortable dropping into zone coverage and even working in man coverage.

Smith also understands leverage and sizes up the ball-carrier well on the perimeter. He comes hard off the edge on blitzes and delivers the boom.

Under the radar: D'Marco Jackson, Appalachian State
Former Appalachian State linebacker D'Marco Jackson has sneaky athletic ability and closes with the best of them.

Jackson plays with a high effort level and gives everything he has on the football field. He will fight through blocks and refuses to lose the edge.

Jackson has some hitches in coverage, but he projects as a high-end special-teams performer with a chance to be a solid linebacker in the league.

Cornerbacks

Player, CollegeRound
1. Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati1st
2. Derek Stingley Jr., LSU1st
3. Trent McDuffie, Washington1st
4. Kaiir Elam, Florida1st
5. Kyler Gordon, Washington2nd
6. Andrew Booth Jr., Clemson2nd
7. Roger McCreary, Auburn2nd
8. Cam Taylor-Britt, Nebraska3rd
9. Coby Bryant, Cincinnati3rd
10. Martin Emerson, Mississippi State3rd
11. Damarri Mathis, Pittsburgh3rd
12. Jalyn Armour-Davis, Alabama3rd
13. Joshua Williams, Fayetteville State3rd
14. Zyon McCollum, Sam Houston State4th
15. Tariq Woolen, Texas-San Antonio4th
16. Justin Jobe, Alabama4th
17. Jaylen Watson, Washington State4th
18. Alontae Taylor, Tennessee5th
19. Montaric Brown, Arkansas5th
20. Akayleb Evans, Missouri5th
21. Kalon Barnes, Baylor5th
22. Jermaine Waller, Virginia Tech6th
23. Samuel Womack, Toledo6th
24. Gregory Junior, Ouachita Baptist6th
25. Ja'Quan McMillian, East Carolina6th
26. Damarion Williams, Houston6th
27. Zyon Gilbert, Florida Atlantic7th
28. Mark Collins Jr, Towson 7th
29. Sam Webb, Missouri WesternPFA

Favorite of the bunch: Roger McCreary, Auburn
Auburn's Roger McCreary shines as a physical press-coverage corner. He is very competitive and gives effort no matter what the scoreboard reads.

McCreary treats every play as if it can decide the game. He doesn't panic when out of position, trusting his technique to make the right play.

Under the radar: Alontae Taylor, Tennessee
A converted wide receiver, Tennessee's Alontae Taylor, has top-end acceleration. He is able to click and close.

Taylor is capable of recovering on a route and driving on the football. He will battle through run blocks and make a tackle at line of scrimmage.

The 6-foot Taylor is also a lanky corner who could provide a nice challenge for taller receivers.

Safeties

Player, CollegeRound
1. Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame1st
2. Lewis Cine, Georgia1st
3. Daxton Hill, Michigan2nd
4. Jalen Pitre, Baylor2nd
5. Jaquan Brisker, Penn State2nd
6. Kerby Joseph, Illinois3rd
7. Nick Cross, Maryland3rd
8. Bryan Cook, Cincinnati3rd
9. Tycen Anderson, Toledo4th
10. JT Woods, Baylor4th
11. Verone McKinley III, Oregon4th
12. Delarrin Turner-Bell, Oklahoma5th
13. Yusuf Corker, Kentucky5th
14. Dane Belton, Iowa5th
15. Smoke Monday, Alabama6th
16. Reed Blankenship, Middle Tennessee 6th
17. Nasir Green, Wake Forest6th
18. Vonte Davis, UtahPFA

Favorite of the Bunch: Daxton Hill, Michigan
Versatile Michigan safety Daxton Hill has everything the Chiefs could want in a safety skill set-wise. He can work in the slot, over the middle, in two-deep shells and single-high coverage.

Hill has the hip-turn acceleration and understanding of leverage to stay in good position. He reads routes with ease and can switch assignments on the fly.

Against the run or when blitzing, Hill announces his presence with authority.

Under the radar: JT Woods, Baylor
Baylor safetu JT Woods has a nose for the football. When he plays single-high or two-deep safety, he lets the routes develop in front of him and pounces on them.

Woods has good athletic ability to close on a defender and quickly accelerate downhill to dislodge the football. He also is a quick blitzer off the edge.

