Chiefs mock draft: Defensive line finally gets offseason attention

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As it stands, the Kansas City Chiefs are loaded with draft capital as the 2022 NFL Draft gets set to commence Thursday in Las Vegas.

It’s looking increasingly like the Chiefs would have to move as high as the top 10 to land Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson and the top 15 to snag Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams.

The top 10 seems unlikely, even with two picks in each of the first four rounds in the 2022 NFL Draft, but the top 15 isn’t out of the question if Veach packages Nos. 29 and 50.

Still, there’s immense value to be had in standing pat and collecting young, talented, contract-controllable players as the Chiefs move into the next window of quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ career.

Given the fluidity of the draft and uncertainty at the top, no trade of picks is likely to materialize until the draft is already underway, but Veach has shown himself to be aggressive in maneuvering up the board to land a coveted prospect in the past.

It remains to be seen if that trend holds or if Veach exhibits more patience in a deep draft with an abundance of talent at several positions of need — including defensive end, wide receiver and the secondary.

Without attempting to project any trades, here’s my take on what the Chiefs’ draft might look like if they draft all 12 available picks:

No. 29 — DE Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State

Defensive end pretty clearly seems to be the Chiefs’ biggest need. It went unaddressed in free agency, so the draft has to provide solutions.

Ebiketie, a transfer from Temple, doesn’t have elite get-off and would be sporadically disruptive rather than stout against the run, but he adds some speed and bend when getting after the quarterback that the roster sorely lacks.

Edge rushers may be pretty picked over when the Chiefs go on the clock, and Ebiketie probably has an early second-round grade, but it’s not a huge reach here and it helps solve the defense’s most glaring problem.

No. 30 — WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas

Personally, I don’t care if it’s Burks or Penn State’s Jahan Doston who falls here — and, to be clear, both could be long gone if there’s a run on receivers. But I’d be fine taking either one.

Just imagine what Kansas City coach Andy Reid could dream up for a player with Burks’ size and ability after the catch.

Should the wide receivers be picked over and lack value, lanky Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam or versatile Michigan safety Daxton Hill would be terrific options.

No. 50 — DE Josh Paschal, Kentucky

Honestly, this may be too high for Paschal depending on how the Chiefs value him. He’s got a high motor and can be a solid three-down rotational piece, but he also needs to have some of his aggression tempered to avoid giving up the edge at times.

I was tempted to go with defensive tackle Travis Jones from Connecticut, who has some rare pass-rush juice on the interior. And, hey, the last time the Chiefs took a defensive tackle prospect named Jones in the second round, it worked out pretty well.

No. 62 — WR Jalen Tolbert, South Alabama

Tolbert isn’t Tyreek Hill, but he accelerates well and tracks the deep ball well. He’s a threat to score from anywhere on the field.

No. 94 — CB Alontae Taylor, Tennessee

Smart, physical and aggressive, Taylor is a converted wide receiver who is competitive and has enough speed to stay outside. He’s also versatile enough to play the slot or even as safety, making him an intriguing addition to the secondary.

No. 103 — CB Damarri Mathis, Pittsburgh

Mathis loves to bully receivers, sometimes too much and it draws penalties, but he’s a physical defender in press-man coverage at the line of scrimmage and very aggressive attacking ball carriers when tackling.

The Chiefs have found value later in the draft in years past. L’Jarius Sneed was a fourth-round pick and Rashad Fenton went in the sixth round, so Veach’s track record suggests they’ll be fine even if corner isn’t addressed early.

No. 121 — OT Kellen Diesch, Arizona State

With Lucas Niang expected to miss most of training camp, if not longer, tackle is a sneaky possible need for the Chiefs.

Diesch needs to get stronger, but he’s athletic enough to get to second level and, at worst, should develop into a swing tackle and excellent offensive-line depth.

I’ve also been talking myself into Southern Utah tackle prospect Braxton Jones as a possibility here, too.

No. 135 — LB JoJo Domann, Nebraska

Some analysts list Domann as a safety prospect because he’s got the cover skills to play in space in passing situations.

He’d be a fantastic complement to Willie Gay Jr., adding athleticism and speed to an emerging linebacker group with the versatility to play on special teams and in sub packages.

No. 233 — S Smoke Monday, Auburn

He’s got good size and speed to stick around as a special teams player and replace Armani Watts at the back end of the roster.

No. 243 — WR Erik Ezukanma, Texas Tech

Competitive and productive, the Chiefs appease Patrick Mahomes by using at least one of those 12 picks on a Red Raider.

No. 251 — CB Jermaine Waller, Virginia Tech

Waller is versatile and competitive with excellent length. He’d be a great get in the seventh round.

No. 259 — DE Tre Williams, Arkansas

Character concerns, including some arrests during his time at the University of Missouri-Columbia, could have him off some teams’ boards and will push him well down others. If the interviews and reports from Razorbacks coaches are positive, though, he’s worth a late-round flyer from an athletic standpoint.

