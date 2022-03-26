Watch
Sports

Actions

Chiefs agree to terms with former Tampa Bay RB Ronald Jones

Ronald Jones
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Jacob Kupferman/AP
In this file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones (27) runs with the ball against the Carolina Panthers during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
Ronald Jones
Posted at 10:43 AM, Mar 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-26 12:41:50-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to terms with former Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones, according to Steinberg Sports.

The NFL Network's Tom Pelissero says Jones has agreed to a one-year deal and can earn up to $5 million in Kansas City.

Jones started 22 games for the Buccaneers in 2019 and 2020.

He has a career 2,174 yards, averaging 4.5 yards per carry.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Click to nominate an excellent educator!