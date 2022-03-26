Chiefs agree to terms with former Tampa Bay RB Ronald Jones

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to terms with former Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones, according to Steinberg Sports.

Congratulations to @rojo on agreeing to terms with the @Chiefs! The Texas Tesla is headed to KC! Let’s get it RoJo! Can’t wait to see what the future holds! #ChiefsKingdom #KansasCityChiefs pic.twitter.com/nLB6IwHBH6 — Steinberg Sports (@SteinbergSports) March 26, 2022

The NFL Network's Tom Pelissero says Jones has agreed to a one-year deal and can earn up to $5 million in Kansas City.

The #Chiefs plan to sign former #Bucs RB Ronald Jones to a one-year deal, per source. Jones had two seasons with 1,000 yards from scrimmage in Tampa Bay and should have ample opportunities in KC. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 26, 2022

Jones started 22 games for the Buccaneers in 2019 and 2020.

He has a career 2,174 yards, averaging 4.5 yards per carry.

