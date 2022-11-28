REPORT: Chiefs to sign RB Melvin Gordon to practice squad

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two-time Pro Bowl running back Melvin Gordon has been added to the Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero

Two-time Pro Bowl RB Melvin Gordon is expected to sign with the #Chiefs practice squad, per source.



Released by Denver last week, Gordon should be active soon. Another weapon for the stretch run. pic.twitter.com/LBZ7cK2utG — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 28, 2022

Gordon is no stranger to Chiefs Kingdom. Since being drafted in the first round of the 2015 draft, Gordon has suited up for the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos.

During his time in NFL, Gordon has earned two trips to the Pro Bowl, in 2016 and 2018.

His high-water mark for rushing yards came in 2017 when he rushed for 1,105 yards and eight touchdowns. He picked up 14 total touchdowns - 10 on the ground and four more through the air - in the 2018 yearson.

Gordon rushed for 774 yards and 11 career touchdowns during his career against the Chiefs, including one of his career best games, where he rushed for 131 yards on 15 carries in a Dec. 2020 matchup while he was with the Broncos.

This season with the Broncos, Gordon rushed 90 times for 318 yards and two touchdowns. He was recently released from the team on Nov. 21.

Gordon has dealt with fumbling issues during his time with the Broncos, fumbling 12 times, including five this year.

Gordon could bring a much needed addition to the Chiefs rushing attack if he's added to the roster. Former Chiefs first-round RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire was recently placed on the injured reserve. The team has used a rotation of running backs this season. In addition to Edwards-Helaire, Isiah Pacheo, Jerick McKinnon and Ronald Jones have all seen the ball.

—