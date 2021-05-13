Report: Chiefs trade for Vikings CB Mike Hughes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have added a new cornerback to the team.

ESPN's Adam Schefter and Field Yates report the Chiefs are trading their 2022 sixth-round pick and their 2022 seventh-round pick for cornerback Mike Hughes.

The Chiefs are sending their 2022 sixth-round pick to Minnesota for Hughes and their 2022 seventh-round pick, per source. https://t.co/XKJ2JPH9hO — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 13, 2021

Hughes was drafted 30th overall by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2018 and has spent all three season with the team.

Hughes has played in 24 NFL games and started in seven due to injuries. An ACL injury cut his rookie campaign short and in 2019, Hughes suffered a cracked vertebra.

Last season, Hughes only played four games due to a neck injury.