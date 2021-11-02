Report: Chiefs trade Laurent Duvernay-Tardif to the New York Jets

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have traded guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif to the New York Jets, according to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero.

The Chiefs will receive Jets tight end Dan Brown in return.

Trade! The #Jets are sending tight end Dan Brown to the #Chiefs for guard Dr. Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, per sources. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 2, 2021

In 2020, Duvernay-Tardif, who has a medical doctorate, opted out of the season to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic at a long-term care facility near his hometown Montreal.

LDT was named one of Sports Illustrated's 2020 Sportsperson of the Year.

He suffered a broken hand during training camp. Monday night’s game against the New York Giants was the first time Duvernay-Tardif was on the active roster since Super Bowl LIV.

Brown has been in the NFL for eight seasons.

The 29-year-old has not recorded any catches or yards in the 2021 season.

