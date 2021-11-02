Watch
Sports

Actions

Report: Chiefs trade Laurent Duvernay-Tardif to the New York Jets

items.[0].image.alt
Ed Zurga/AP
Kansas City Chiefs offensive guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif talks to members of the media after the team's NFL football training camp Saturday, July 31, 2021, in St. Joseph, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Chiefs Camp Football
Posted at 3:01 PM, Nov 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-02 16:01:52-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have traded guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif to the New York Jets, according to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero.

The Chiefs will receive Jets tight end Dan Brown in return.

In 2020, Duvernay-Tardif, who has a medical doctorate, opted out of the season to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic at a long-term care facility near his hometown Montreal.

LDT was named one of Sports Illustrated's 2020 Sportsperson of the Year.

He suffered a broken hand during training camp. Monday night’s game against the New York Giants was the first time Duvernay-Tardif was on the active roster since Super Bowl LIV.

Brown has been in the NFL for eight seasons.

The 29-year-old has not recorded any catches or yards in the 2021 season.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Kansas City Chiefs Coverage