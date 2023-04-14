Report: Chiefs, WR Justin Watson, agree to deal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly reached a deal with wide receiver Justin Watson.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport tweeted Friday that the two sides have agreed on a two-year deal.

WR Justin Watson is signing back with the #Chiefs on a 2-year deal, per his agent @JLSports3. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 14, 2023

Watson, 27, was drafted in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He played his first four seasons in the league in Tampa before signing with the Chiefs for the 2022 season.

In his first season in Kansas City, Watson appeared in all 17 games, earning five starts. He caught 15 passes for 315 yards, connecting on two touchdowns.

Details of the deal weren’t immediately available.

—