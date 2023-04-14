Watch Now
Report: Chiefs, WR Justin Watson, agree to deal

Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justin Watson (84) catches a pass during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Washington Commanders Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Posted at 9:55 AM, Apr 14, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly reached a deal with wide receiver Justin Watson.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport tweeted Friday that the two sides have agreed on a two-year deal.

Watson, 27, was drafted in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He played his first four seasons in the league in Tampa before signing with the Chiefs for the 2022 season.

In his first season in Kansas City, Watson appeared in all 17 games, earning five starts. He caught 15 passes for 315 yards, connecting on two touchdowns.

Details of the deal weren’t immediately available.

