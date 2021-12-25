Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill off the Covid list, TE Travis Kelce questionable

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill has been taken off the reserve/COVID-19 list and is cleared to play in Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Chiefs announced that Hill cleared COVID-19 protocols Saturday.

Tight end Travis Kelce was added to the injury report Saturday and is questionable to play in Sunday's game.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Kelce is expected to take multiple Covid tests over the next 24 hours, and the Chiefs are expected to have an answer as to whether Kelce can play in the game by Sunday morning.

Linebacker Nick Bolton and offensive lineman Lucas Niang are also questionable and waiting to clear COVID protocols for the game against the Steelers.

Additionally, Chiefs coaching staff quarterbacks coach and pass game coordinator Mike Kafka, running backs coach Greg Lewis and assistant offensive line coach Corey Matthaei are currently unavailable due to COVID protocols.

If they remain unavailable for Sunday's game, their roles will be filled by Eric Bieniemy, David Giardi, Porter Ellett and other members of the coaching staff.

Practice squad players defensive back Dicaprio Bootle, tight end Nakia Griffin-Stewart, defensive back Josh Jackson and punter Johnny Townsend have been activated via COVID replacement.

