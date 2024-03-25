Report: Cuonzo Martin in talks to return to Missouri State as men's basketball head coach

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cuonzo Martin is reportedly in talks to return to Missouri State as the head coach of the university's men's basketball team.

Martin and Missouri State are "working toward a deal," according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Sources: Cuonzo Martin and Missouri State are working toward a deal make him the school's next head coach. He's the former coach there, as well as Missouri, Tennessee, and Cal. pic.twitter.com/9JWcbaQaIj — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) March 25, 2024

Martin began his head coaching career at MSU in 2008. After three years with the university, he spent three seasons with the University of Tennessee.

He was the head coach of the University of California-Berkeley from 2014-2017 until he accepted the same role with the University of Missouri-Columbia's men's basketball team. After spending five seasons in Columbia, Martin parted ways with the Tigers in 2022.

Additional details on Martin's deal with Missouri State are not known at this time.

