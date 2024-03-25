Watch Now
Report: Cuonzo Martin in talks to return to Missouri State as men's basketball head coach

Ethan Miller
<p>LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 08: Head coach Cuonzo Martin of the California Golden Bears gestures during a first-round game of the Pac-12 Basketball Tournament against the Oregon State Beavers at T-Mobile Arena on March 8, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. California won 67-62. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)</p>
Posted at 1:57 PM, Mar 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-25 14:57:24-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cuonzo Martin is reportedly in talks to return to Missouri State as the head coach of the university's men's basketball team.

Martin and Missouri State are "working toward a deal," according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Martin began his head coaching career at MSU in 2008. After three years with the university, he spent three seasons with the University of Tennessee.

He was the head coach of the University of California-Berkeley from 2014-2017 until he accepted the same role with the University of Missouri-Columbia's men's basketball team. After spending five seasons in Columbia, Martin parted ways with the Tigers in 2022.

Additional details on Martin's deal with Missouri State are not known at this time.

