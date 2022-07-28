Watch Now
REPORT: DE Carlos Dunlap set to sign with Kansas City Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Veteran defensive end Carlos Dunlap is signing a one-year deal worth $8 million with the Kansas City Chiefs, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Dunlap, a longtime veteran of the NFL, spent the last one and a half seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, collecting 13.5 sacks in 25 games for the Hawks.

Dunlap previously spent the first decade of his career with the Cincinnati Bengals, collecting 82.5 sacks and appearing in two Pro Bowls.

Dunlap was traded from the Bengals to the Seahawks in Oct. 2020 for center B.J. Finney, who is no longer in the NFL and a seventh-round pick in 2021, which the Bengals would use to select former Kansas State defensive end Wyatt Hubert. Hubert has not played a game with the Bengals because he tore his pectoral during the offseason.

