Report: Denver Broncos interested in Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy

Charlie Riedel/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2019, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy gestures during the second half of the AFC Championship NFL football game, in Kansas City, Mo. The Browns are interviewing Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy Friday, Jan. 3, 2010, in Kansas City for their head coaching vacancy, the club announced.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Eric Bieniemy
Posted at 7:55 PM, Jan 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-10 20:55:53-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One of the Kansas City Chiefs longtime rivals has reportedly expressed interested in offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

According to a report from NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport, the Denver Broncos have asked for permission to speak with Bieniemy.

On Sunday, the Broncos fired head coach Vic Fangio, leaving the position open.

The move came after the Broncos finished the season with a losing record of 7-10.

Bieniemy, who's led the team's offense for the last four years, was considered a leading candidate to get hired as a head coach after the 2020-2021 season.

He interviewed with several football teams during the team's post-season push last season.

However, no team offered Bieniemy a head coaching job after the interviews.

