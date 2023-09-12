Details of Chiefs DT Chris Jones' 1-year deal emerge Tuesday, per report

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones will be padding up and taking the field for the Kansas City Chiefs after reaching an agreement with the team.

NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport outlined the details of Jones' agreement — a one-year deal worth up to $25 million, with a base salary of $19.5 million, according to Rapoport — on Tuesday morning.

Rapoport's said that with Jones' incentives package, the door is open for the four-time Pro Bowler to more than make up for the fines he racked up by sitting out the entire offseason as well as the team's home-opening loss against the Lions.

Jones was in the last year of the four-year deal worth $80 million that he signed in 2020.

After the 2023 season, Jones, 29, will be a free agent unless the Chiefs use the franchise tag.

