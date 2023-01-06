Report: Former Chiefs RB Peyton Hillis hospitalized in swimming incident

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas City Chiefs running back Peyton Hillis, who played for the team for one season in 2012, was hospitalized this week.

Reports indicate that Hillis was hospitalized after diving into the water in Pensacola, Florida, to save his children from drowning.

A report from Pro Football Talk included a Facebook post from Hillis’ uncle that his nephew’s condition was improving.

Hillis, drafted by the Denver Broncos in the 2008 draft from the University of Arkansas, played for several teams during his seven-year NFL career.

He played in 13 games for the 2012 Chiefs, rushing for 309 yards on 85 carries and scoring one touchdown. He also caught 10 passes for 62 yards.

