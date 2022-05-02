Report: Former Chiefs S Tyrann Mathieu heading to New Orleans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A report Monday says former Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu is taking his talents to the Big Easy.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted Monday morning that Mathieu is expected to sign a deal “in the coming days” with the New Orleans Saints.

The #Saints are making a key post-draft addition, as they’re expected to sign All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu, sources say. A long-awaited signing that should be finalized in the coming days, the Honey Badger lands in a perfect spot. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 2, 2022

After three seasons with the Chiefs, which included winning Super Bowl LIV, making another Super Bowl and trips to the AFC Championship each season, Mathieu will be heading home.

