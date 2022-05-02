Watch
Sports

Actions

Report: Former Chiefs S Tyrann Mathieu heading to New Orleans

Tyrann Mathieu
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Brett Duke/AP
Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) reacts after a pass breakup in the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)
Tyrann Mathieu
Posted at 9:19 AM, May 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-02 10:19:35-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A report Monday says former Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu is taking his talents to the Big Easy.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted Monday morning that Mathieu is expected to sign a deal “in the coming days” with the New Orleans Saints.

After three seasons with the Chiefs, which included winning Super Bowl LIV, making another Super Bowl and trips to the AFC Championship each season, Mathieu will be heading home.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Click to nominate an excellent educator!