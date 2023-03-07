REPORT: Former Royals fan favorite Lorenzo Cain to return to KC to retire this summer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas City Royals center fielder Lorenzo Cain is hanging up his cleats this summer, according to interview he did with The Athletic .

In an interview with The Athletic's Andy McCullough, Cain announced his retirement from baseball, but with a caveat: he will retire as a member of the Royals in the summer.

Cain endeared himself to Royals fans during a seven-season stretch that included the team's two World Series runs in 2014 and 2015.

Over his seven seasons with the Royals, Cain hit for a .289/.342/.421 slash line, 56 home runs, 308 RBIs and 120 stolen bases.

Alongside winning the 2015 World Series, Cain earned an All-Star appearance in 2015 and finished third in American League MVP voting.

Cain left the Royals after the 2017 season, taking his talents north to the Milwaukee Brewers. There, he earned a Gold Glove, collected another All-Star appearance and helped the Brewers reach the NLCS in 2018, losing they lost in seven games to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Brewers released Cain in the middle of the 2022 season just three days after Cain achieved 10 years of MLB service time, which is a special feat for many players .

An exact date for Cain's return to the Royals is still up the air, according to the Athletic's story, but could be as early as May.

