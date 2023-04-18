Report: Kansas City Chiefs to sign former Mizzou QB Blaine Gabbert

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Blaine Gabbert could soon be returning to his home state of Missouri.

According to Pat McAfee, Gabbert will sign with the Kansas City Chiefs to serve as the backup quarterback for Patrick Mahomes.

BREAKING: Blaine Gabbert is signing with the Kansas City Chiefs #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/1Heuj2A6E8 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 18, 2023

With former Chiefs backup quarterback Chad Henne announcing his retirement immediately after the Super Bowl victory, a veteran presence in the quarterback room was an area of need. Gabbert gives the Chiefs another veteran presence in the quarterback room.

For Gabbert, the former first-round draft pick returns to his home state. A 5-star prospect coming out of Parkway West High Schoolin Ballwin, Missouri, Gabbert was originally committed to the University of Nebraska. He eventually re-committed to play his college football in Columbia, Missouri, for the Missouri Tigers.

While quarterbacking the Tigers, Gabbert threw for 6,822 yards and 40 touchdowns to 18 interceptions, earning second–Team All-Big 12 honors and honorable mention for all-league honors from the AP.

Gabbert success at Mizzou would earn him becoming a top-10 pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, being selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

During his 11-year NFL career so far, along with playing for the Jaguars, Gabbert has had stints with the San Francisco 49ers, Arizona Cardinals, Tennessee Titans and playing the last three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he served as the backup to Tom Brady for three seasons.

