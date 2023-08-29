Watch Now
REPORT | Kansas City Chiefs trade WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette to Panthers ahead of final roster deadline

Ed Zurga/AP
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (82) celebrates after scoring during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Cleveland Browns Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo.
Posted at 6:49 AM, Aug 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-29 07:56:19-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly traded wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette to the Carolina Panthers, NFL Insider Adam Schefter announced on the day of the NFL's 53-man roster deadline.

According to Schefter, Smith-Marsette was exchanged for a swap of conditional 2025 seventh-rounders.

The wide receiver had a standout preseason with the Chiefs, and Saturday's final preseason game against the Cleveland Browns was no exception. While at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Smith-Marsette received four catches for 101 yards, including a 43-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Blaine Gabbert.

Despite the strong performance, it is difficult imagining the Chiefs keeping eight wide receivers on the 53-man roster.

Smith-Marsette originally entered the NFL in 2021 as a fifth-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings, after playing for the University of Iowa in college. He spent the 2022 season on the Chiefs' practice squad, before he was signed by the Chiefs in the 2023 season.

The NFL's final roster deadline is set for 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

