Report: MRI shows Mahomes suffered high ankle sprain

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An MRI has reportedly confirmed that Patrick Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain in Saturday's AFC Divisional Round between the Chiefs and the Jaguars, according to ESPN Senior Insider Adam Schefter.

MRI today confirmed that Chiefs’ QB Patrick Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain during Saturday’s win over the Jaguars, per league source. “Nothing more than that,” said one source, and Mahomes has said he plans to play in next Sunday’s AFC Championship Game. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 22, 2023



Mahomes told reporters Saturday that he is "good to go" after the injury and would be not come out of the AFC Championship game unless he is taken out.

Mahomes received the injury during a first quarter pass attempt. He was taken out to the locker room for x-rays, before returning to the field after halftime.

An NFL source reportedly says that Mahomes suffered no other injuries aside from the sprain.

Who Mahomes and the Chiefs face in the AFC Championship is yet to be determined.

If the Bengals win the AFC Divisional Round Game, which begins Sunday at 2 p.m., then the AFC Championship would be held at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for the fifth season in a row. If the Bills are victorious, it would be held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.