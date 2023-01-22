Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes says he’ll be ‘good to go’ for AFC Championship

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fueled by the emotion after leading his team to their fifth consecutive AFC Championship Game, quarterback Patrick Mahomes said it was a game he plans on playing.

Mahomes suffered an injured ankle during a pass attempt late in the first quarter. He would later head to the locker room for x-rays - which he says were negative.

He eventually returned to the game after halftime, but was clearly limited by the injury.

"I'm not coming out of a playoff game unless they take me out," Mahomes told reporters after the game.

In a post-game interview with NBC Sports, Mahomes said he would be “good to go” following the injury.

Speaking with reporters after the game, head coach Andy Reid said Mahomes “tweaked his ankle.”

Reid said it was hard to get his franchise quarterback out of the game.

“He put up a fight,” Reid said.

While Mahomes says he’s planning to play next week, Reid said he didn’t “want to jump to things right now.”

“It’s going to be sore. We’ll see where he’s at. He’s had this before.” Reid explained.

While Mahomes plans to play in next Sunday’s AFC Championship, it remains unclear where the game will be played.

Should the Cincinnati Bengals defeat the Buffalo Bills Sunday in their AFC Divisional Round game, the Chiefs would host the AFC Championship for the fifth consecutive season at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. If the Bills win, the championship game would be held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

