QB Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs limp to 5th straight AFC Championship Game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Playing on one leg after a first-quarter ankle injury and needing a touchdown to restore breathing room on the scoreboard, Patrick Mahomes showed his mettle in the fourth quarter Saturday during a 27-20 AFC Divisional round win.

Mahomes, who was visibly gimpy and lacked his trademark mobility, connected on 4 of 6 throws for 48 yards, including a 6-yard dart to Marquez Valdes-Scantling in the back of the end zone.

Jacksonville threatened to make things interesting with a lengthy march into the red zone before cornerback L’Jarius Sneed poked the ball free from Jamal Agnew around the 5-yard line.

Linebacker Nick Bolton won the wrestling match for the loose ball at the bottom of the scrum, giving the Chiefs the ball back with a 10-point lead and only 5:29 remaining.

The ensuing drive didn’t go anywhere, but it allowed Kansas City — which beat Jacksonville 27-17 on Nov. 13 during the regular season — to burn more clock and forced Jacksonville to burn two timeouts.

After the punt, rookie cornerback Jaylen Watson sealed the game with a slick one-handed interception, which all but ensured the Chiefs a fifth straight appearance in the AFC Championship Game.

Jacksonville managed a field goal with 25 seconds left but failed to recover the onside kick, allowing Kansas City to run out the clock.

The site of the championship game will be determined Sunday when Cincinnati plays at Buffalo in the other AFC Divisional game.

If the Bengals win, the game will be in Kansas City.

If the Bills win, the game will be in Atlanta after the NFL adjusted the playoff format in the wake of canceling the Buffalo-Cincinnati game after Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field.

Mahomes’ injury status will dominate the conversation heading into next week no matter where the game is played.

He finished Saturday’s game 22 of 30 for 195 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions but will need to be more mobile against Cincy or Buffalo — teams that beat Kansas City during the regular season.

Mahomes, who is 5-0 in Divisional games, was hurt when Arden Key climbed on his back as he fired a 4-yard completion to tight end Blake Bell on a short scramble late in the first quarter.

Nearly everyone inside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium held their breath as Mahomes got to his feet with a noticeable limp.

Key had caught Mahomes’ right leg under him and rolled up on his ankle.

After a timeout, Kansas City’s All-Pro quarterback stayed in the game.

Mahomes even completed a 7-yard pass to tight end Travis Kelce before hobbling to the sideline to get his ankle retaped when the quarter ended, which helped move the Chiefs into field-goal range for a 50-yard go-ahead kick from Harrison Butker.

During the next defensive series, Kansas City’s medical staff seemed to insist that Mahomes head to the locker room for X-rays, which were negative, according to NFL Network Reporter Ian Rapoport.

X-Rays were negative, source said. That’s the good news. But it does appear to be a high-ankle sprain for Patrick Mahomes. https://t.co/nGJTkeg07h — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 21, 2023

With Kansas City up 10-7 after another Jaguars punt, Chad Henne took over for Mahomes, leading a clutch 98-yard touchdown drive.

Henne, who spent five seasons in Jacksonville from 2012-17, went 5 of 7 for 23 yards, including a 1-yard touchdown to Kelce as the Chiefs’ lead grew to 17-7.

Running back Isiah Pacheco had 49 yards rushing on the drive.

The Jags inched closer with a 41-yard field goal shortly before halftime, but both offenses bogged down in the third quarter.

Mahomes returned after halftime but struggled until opening Kansas City’s third drive with a 27-yard heave to tight end Noah Gray.

That set up Butker’s second 50-yard field goal for a 20-10 lead in the closing seconds of the third quarter.

Jacksonville refused to wilt, needing only seven plays to march 75 yards before a Travis Etienne touchdown run made it a one-score game again.