Chiefs DE Carlos Dunlap reflects on 1st career postseason win in 13th NFL season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Monday marks one year since Carlos Dunlap II’s father died after being hit by a vehicle in South Carolina, where the Chiefs defensive end honed his football talent as a prep star.

Carlos Dunlap Sr. died Jan. 23, 2022, making Saturday’s AFC Divisional win — the first postseason win of his son’s 13-year NFL career — a bit bittersweet.

“I am grateful for it,” Dunlap said in a victorious locker room inside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. “A year ago today, I lost my father, so today was a big day. I’m just glad we got the win, I know he’s glad for me and I just want to keep pressing.”

After signing with the Chiefs in training camp, Dunlap made it clear that reaching 100 career sacks and winning a playoff game were major goals for the season and a big part of why he signed with Kansas City.

Playing for the Chiefs provided “the opportunity to accomplish all those things on my checklist, 100%,” he said.

Dunlap checked the QB sack century club off his list in a Nov. 13 regular-season win against Jacksonville, but the playoff success obviously would have to wait.

During his Pro Bowl career, Dunlap was winless in six playoff appearances with Cincinnati, where he played from 2010-20, and Seattle, where he was traded during the 2020 season and spent last season.

That finally changed Saturday against the Jaguars with a 27-20 win.

“I’m glad I bet with the right ones, but we’ve got to keep taking care of business,” Dunlap said. “... It feels great. I’m excited to get that one out of the way, but that’s not the only one I want. So, let’s keep working. I don’t want just one. I want to get them all this year.”

That leaves precious little time to celebrate that first playoff win, but Dunlap’s new teammates were thrilled to help him taste long-elusive postseason success.

“That guy comes in every single day and works,” linebacker Nick Bolton said. “Year 13 for him, but he treats it like it’s his first — always learning, always asking questions and always trying to make our defense better.”

Veteran defensive end Frank Clark knows how players with the time and success Dunlap has in the league value things.

“When you’ve got a guy who’s in year 13, who I’ve looked up to in my career, you watch him be able to attain the success he’s always wanted in his life,” Clark said. “One-hundred sacks but no playoff wins, [forget] that. I need them wins over them sacks. I’m going to keep it real with you. I’ve always been that type of guy, and it shows how hard he plays and his leadership skills and stuff like that, so hats off to Carlos.”

But what’s even better than a playoff win? Two and a Super Bowl berth, which is on the line next week against the winner of the other AFC Divisional game between Cincinnati and Buffalo.

“I’m going to go to dinner, but once I get home and watch the tape and the other game’s on (New York Giants at Philadelphia), it’s on to the next,” Dunlap said.

Asked if he had a preference about playing Cincinnati or Buffalo in the AFC Championship Game, Dunlap stifled a laugh.

“I’ll let you fill in that blank,” he said.

Dunlap racked up 82 1/2 sacks in 10-plus seasons with the Bengals.