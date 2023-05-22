Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Report: Oakland A's broadcaster Glen Kuiper fired for racial slur before game against Kansas City Royals

Kauffman Stadium
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Dan Cohen / KSHB 41
Kauffman Stadium, home of the Kansas City Royals.
Kauffman Stadium
Posted at 5:21 PM, May 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-22 18:21:29-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Oakland Athletics broadcaster Glen Kuiper has reportedly been fired for using a racial slur in a pregame segment before one of the team's recent games against the Kansas City Royals.

Multiple San Francisco and Oakland-area media outlets reported Monday that Kuiper, who has called Oakland A's games on television since 2006, had been fired by NBC Sports California following an internal review by the network.

“Following an internal review, the decision has been made for NBC Sports California to end its relationship with Glen Kuiper, effective immediately,” an NBC Sports California spokesperson told The AthleticMonday.

Kuiper has not called an Oakland A's game for NBC Sports California since Kuiper since using the racial slur May 5.

In a pregame segment on NBC Sports California, Kuiper was describing his visit to the Negro League Baseball Musuem when he used a racial slur in place of the word "negro."

Kuiper apologized for the incident during the game in the sixth inning.

"Welcome back to Kauffman Stadium. I just want to ... a little bit earlier in the show, I said something, didn’t come out quite the way I wanted it to," Kuiper said at the time, "And I just wanted to apologize if it sounded different than I meant it to be said. And like I said, I just wanted to apologize for that.”

NLBM president Bob Kendrick addressed the situation the following day on Twitter, having been made "aware of the unfortunate slur made by (Kuiper)."

The Oakland A's also condoned the use of the slur by Kuiper on Twitter after the game ended.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

OTT App_480x360.jpg

Download the app