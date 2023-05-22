Report: Oakland A's broadcaster Glen Kuiper fired for racial slur before game against Kansas City Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Oakland Athletics broadcaster Glen Kuiper has reportedly been fired for using a racial slur in a pregame segment before one of the team's recent games against the Kansas City Royals.

Multiple San Francisco and Oakland-area media outlets reported Monday that Kuiper, who has called Oakland A's games on television since 2006, had been fired by NBC Sports California following an internal review by the network.

An NBC Sports California spokesperson told me today that former A's TV play-by-play broadcaster Glen Kuiper has been let go: https://t.co/6iSq7m3jh6 — Steve Berman (@BASportsGuy) May 22, 2023

“Following an internal review, the decision has been made for NBC Sports California to end its relationship with Glen Kuiper, effective immediately,” an NBC Sports California spokesperson told The AthleticMonday.

Kuiper has not called an Oakland A's game for NBC Sports California since Kuiper since using the racial slur May 5.

In a pregame segment on NBC Sports California, Kuiper was describing his visit to the Negro League Baseball Musuem when he used a racial slur in place of the word "negro."

Kuiper apologized for the incident during the game in the sixth inning.

"Welcome back to Kauffman Stadium. I just want to ... a little bit earlier in the show, I said something, didn’t come out quite the way I wanted it to," Kuiper said at the time, "And I just wanted to apologize if it sounded different than I meant it to be said. And like I said, I just wanted to apologize for that.”

NLBM president Bob Kendrick addressed the situation the following day on Twitter, having been made "aware of the unfortunate slur made by (Kuiper)."

My Official Statement on the Glen Kuiper incident is below. pic.twitter.com/txAmPH9ulI — Bob Kendrick (@nlbmprez) May 6, 2023

The Oakland A's also condoned the use of the slur by Kuiper on Twitter after the game ended.

The language used by Glen Kuiper during today’s pregame broadcast is unacceptable. The Oakland Athletics do not condone such language. We are working to address the situation. — Oakland A's Communications (@AthleticsPR) May 6, 2023

