Menu

Watch
Sports

Actions

Report: Royals, Hunter Dozier agree on 4 year contract extension

Agreement worth $25 million
items.[0].image.alt
Ron Schwane/Getty Images
CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 25: Hunter Dozier #17 of the Kansas City Royals hits a grand slam off Brad Hand #33 of the Cleveland Indians during the ninth inning at Progressive Field on June 25, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Ron Schwane/Getty Images)
Kansas City Royals v Cleveland Indians Hunter Dozier
Posted at 11:16 AM, Feb 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-28 12:16:10-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals and third basemen Hunter Dozier have agreed to a four year contract extension worth $25 million according to reports.

ESPN's Jeff Passan said on Twitter, the agreement also includes a fifth-year option worth $10 million.

Dozier made his MLB debut in 2016. Since then, he's been back-and-forth spending time in both the minor league and MLB.

The last two seasons, Dozier has permanently taken over the third base spot for the Royals, playing 183 games in the Majors over the last two seasons.

Dozier's most notable season came in 2019 when he hit 26 home runs, had 84 runs batted in and posted a .279 batting average.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're Hiring!