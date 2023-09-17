Watch Now
Sports

Actions

REPORT | Travis Kelce, Chris Jones to make 2023 season debut with Kansas City Chiefs Sunday

Cowboys Chiefs Football
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Associated Press
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates his touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Cowboys Chiefs Football
Posted at 7:41 AM, Sep 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-17 08:41:48-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and defensive tackle Chris Jones will make their 2023 season debut in Jacksonville Sunday afternoon.

NFL Insider Adam Schefter shared on social media that Kelce is "good to go" to take on the Jaguars and is expected to wear a compression sleeve on his knee, as he had during practice for the past week.

Kelce's week off helped the Super Bowl champ get "his legs back," per Schefter's sources.

Jones is also set to take the field, which is no surprise after the Chiefs activated the All-Pro on Saturday. Jones agreed to a single-season deal with the Chiefs after holding out through the preseason and the team's home opener.

Schefter's sources say Jones is projected to play between 20-30 plays Sunday — "mainly pass downs and big plays."

The Chiefs take on the Jaguars at noon Sunday in Jacksonville.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone