Reports: Big 12 thinking of selling naming rights for league name

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark Thursday said the league is considering selling the naming rights to the league, hoping to generate significant revenue opportunities for league members.

ESPN senior college football writer Pete Thamel reports selling of the naming rights could be “one of the largest commercial deals in collegiate athletics history” outside of media rights deals.

Thamel says a decision could be reached “in the coming months,” and could feature the sponsor replacing “Big” out of the conference title.

CBS Sports Thursday reported the league is considering a private equity investment of up to $1 billion in exchange for up to 20% of the conference.

Dennis Dodd, CBS Sports Senior Writer, reported the investment could come from Luxembourg-based CVC Capital Partners.

