Reports: Chiefs sign DT Jarran Reed to 1-year deal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs added to their defensive line on Sunday.

Defensive tackle Jarran Reed has signed a one-year deal with Kansas City that’s worth up to $7 million, according to reports.

For Jarran Reed and the #Chiefs, it’s a 1-year deal worth up to $7M with $5M guaranteed, source said. Very nice in this market, with a chance to cash in next year. Had it been about the money, he would’ve stayed in Seattle. https://t.co/OYBWgHr6q4 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 29, 2021

Reed, 28, was draft by the Seattle Seahawks in 2016 and has been a starter for the past four seasons. In 2020, Reed recorded 20 solo tackles, 6.5 sacks and 14 quarterback hits in regular-season play.

The Seahawks released Reed on Friday.

Chiefs players seem to be excited for their new teammate. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes tweeted a GIF of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as a reaction to the signing.

Chris Jones tweeted the eyes emoji, followed by, “something special.”