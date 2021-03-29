Menu

Watch
Sports

Actions

Reports: Chiefs sign DT Jarran Reed to 1-year deal

items.[0].image.alt
Stephen Brashear/AP
Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Jarran Reed is pictured during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Seattle. The Rams won 30-20. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
Rams Seahawks Football
Posted at 7:59 PM, Mar 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-28 20:59:57-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs added to their defensive line on Sunday.

Defensive tackle Jarran Reed has signed a one-year deal with Kansas City that’s worth up to $7 million, according to reports.

Reed, 28, was draft by the Seattle Seahawks in 2016 and has been a starter for the past four seasons. In 2020, Reed recorded 20 solo tackles, 6.5 sacks and 14 quarterback hits in regular-season play.

The Seahawks released Reed on Friday.

Chiefs players seem to be excited for their new teammate. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes tweeted a GIF of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as a reaction to the signing.

Chris Jones tweeted the eyes emoji, followed by, “something special.”

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're Hiring!