Reports: Saints sign former Chiefs DE Tanoh Kpassagnon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The New Orleans Saints are reportedly signing former Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon to a two-year contract, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.

The #Saints are finalizing a two-year deal with former #Chiefs DE Tanoh Kpassagnon, source said. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 29, 2021

Kpassagnon, a Villanova product, was selected by the Chiefs in 2017 in the second round of the NFL Draft.

In his four seasons with Kansas City, Kpassagnon played in 61 games, with 72 tackles and 7 sacks.

Nick Underwood of NewOrleans.Football reports the deal is worth $4.5 million.