Menu

Watch
Sports

Actions

Reports: Saints sign former Chiefs DE Tanoh Kpassagnon

items.[0].image.alt
Steve Luciano/AP
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon (92) looks back as he walks off the field after the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
Tanoh Kpassagnon
Posted at 2:31 PM, Mar 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-29 15:31:03-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The New Orleans Saints are reportedly signing former Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon to a two-year contract, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.

Kpassagnon, a Villanova product, was selected by the Chiefs in 2017 in the second round of the NFL Draft.

In his four seasons with Kansas City, Kpassagnon played in 61 games, with 72 tackles and 7 sacks.

Nick Underwood of NewOrleans.Football reports the deal is worth $4.5 million.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're Hiring!