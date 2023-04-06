Retirement ceremony for Lorenzo Cain set for May 6 at Kauffman Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Outfielder Lorenzo Cain's retirement ceremony will take place May 6 at Kauffman Stadium, the Kansas City Royals announced Thursday.

Cain announced his retirement in March in an interview with The Athletic. At that time, he told the outlet he and the Royals were working on a date for the ceremony, indicating it would likely take place in May.

In his seven-season stretch with the team, Cain hit for a .289/.342/.421 slash line in addition to collecting 56 home runs, 308 RBIs and 120 stolen bases.

Alongside winning the 2015 World Series, Cain earned an All-Star appearance in 2015 and finished third in American League MVP voting.

Cain left the Royals after the 2017 season to sign with the Milwaukee Brewers, the team that originally drafted him in 2004 out of Madison County High School.

In Milwaukee, Cain earned a Gold Glove and collected another All-Star appearance. He also helped the Brewers reach the NLCS in 2018 but fell short of the World Series, losing in seven tight games to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Brewers released Cain in the middle of the 2022 season, just three days after Cain achieved 10 years of MLB service time.

Cain's May 6 retirement ceremony will take place pre-game. First pitch against the Oakland Athletics is slated for 6:10 p.m.

