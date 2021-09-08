Return of the 'Kelceroni': Minsky's offers Chiefs Kingdom pizza created by TE Travis Kelce

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the third straight year, Chiefs Kingdom has a game-day food option crafted by Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Kelce partnered with Minsky's Pizza to offer the "Kelceroni" pie, which was first introduced in 2019.

According to Minksy's, the pizza features classic pepperoni and genoa salami, on a garlic butter crust, with Wisconsin mozzarella cheese. The pizza is also topped with charring pepperoni.

For every Kelecroni sold, Minsky's donates to Kelce's 87 and Running foundation.

Since the partnership began in 2019, Kelceroni pizza sales have raised over $100,000 in donations according to a press release.

“We’re grateful to the people of Kansas City who’ve enjoyed a delicious way to help support the community the last two years,” Gregg Johnson, founder of Minsky’s Pizza, said in a press release. “Teaming up with Travis Kelce for the third straight year to help Eighty-Seven & Running – and Operation Breakthrough and the Ignition Lab – is simply awesome. We’re happy to take our love for Gourmet pizza, football and Kansas City and combine them to do something great for the community.”

The "Kelceroni" is available to the public beginning on Thursday, Sept. 9 at all 18 Minsky's location in the Kansas City area and in Lawrence, Kansas.

This means Chiefs Kingdom can pick up a pie before the Chiefs take on the Cleveland Browns in its season opener on Sunday.