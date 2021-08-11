Rex Hudler calls Royals game while watching son play in Ban Johnson All-Star Game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Will Hudler plays a lot of baseball and his dad, Rex Hudler, calls a lot of baseball games. It's just not that often that the two are doing their jobs at the same time and in the same place.

"He's obviously not broadcasting our game, but it's, you know, having him up there in the booth, it's going to be pretty cool," Will said.

Wednesday, August 4, Rex watched his son Will from the booth as he played at Kauffman Stadium in the Ban Johnson All-Star Game while simultaneously calling the Kansas City Royals and Chicago White Sox game.

"I'm just really happy that you know, I get to be back here and this time be an All-Star," Will said.

Will went 1 for 1 with a triple, RBI and run scored. He was also named the MVP.

"He just told me to go out there, have fun, no pressure, that's what he's always told me," Will said.

Will Hudler will throw out the first pitch at the Royals game on September 1.