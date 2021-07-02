Watch
Richardson will miss Olympic 100 after marijuana test

Ashley Landis/AP
Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates after winning the fourth heat during the women's 100-meter run at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Friday, June 18, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Sha'Carri Richardson
Posted at 9:05 AM, Jul 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-02 10:05:40-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — American champion Sha’Carri Richardson cannot run in the Olympic 100-meter race after testing positive for a chemical found in marijuana.

Richardson won the 100 at Olympic trials on June 19. She told of her ban Friday on the “Today Show.”

Richardson says she smoked marijuana as a way of coping with her mother’s recent death.

She tested positive at the Olympic trials and so her result is erased. She accepted a 30-day suspension that ends July 27, which would be in time to run in the women’s relays.

USA Track and Field has not disclosed plans for the relay.

The 21-year-old sprinter was expected to face Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in one of the most highly anticipated races of the Olympic track meet.

