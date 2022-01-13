Ronald McDonald House surprises family with Chris Jones jersey

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A family staying at the Ronald McDonald House in Kansas City, Missouri, was in for quite the surprise Thursday when it received an autographed Chris Jones jersey and a sack full of Big Mac sandwiches and Happy Meals.

“This is my first time ever getting a jersey from a team. It’s a blessing, it’s a good thing,” said Leonard Davis, who is staying at Ronald McDonald House with his wife and daughters while his son is at Children’s Mercy Hospital.

The charity operates three homes on Hospital Hill where families from out of town can stay for free while their children are in the hospital.

Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones and his Sack Nation Foundation have partnered with local McDonald’s restaurant owner-operators to donate $500 to Ronald McDonald House for each sack the Chiefs get during Sunday’s NFL playoff game.

The Chiefs take on the Pittsburg Steelers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The pledge remains in effect throughout the playoffs.

Monday, fans can also get take advantage of a buy-one get one free deal on Big Macs if the Chiefs record a sack Sunday.

Davis, who lives in the south-central Kansas town of Medicine Lodge, reiterated how impactful Ronald McDonald House has been throughout his son’s hospital stay.

“I can’t thank them enough for everything they do. I’m so blessed to have the team they got here,” Davis said. “The stuff they do here is so nice.”

Davis said his 3-month-old son, also named Leonard, had surgery Thursday. Doctors reported it went well.

The family is optimistic it’ll be able to return home soon.