Rookie Darian Kinnard shows versatility in early days of Chiefs training camp

SAINT JOSEPH, Mo. — With left tackle Orlando Brown’s status in limbo, Kansas City once again looks to reshuffle pieces along the offensive line.

“I'm not going to be very valuable if I only play one position,” rookie Darian Kinnard told reporters after Sunday’s walk through.

The former University of Kentucky standout was selected by the Chiefs in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

📹RECAP: #Chiefs Darian Kinnard showing versatility at multiple positions in the early days of training camp. @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/3jZMXMCRqC — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) July 24, 2022

“The biggest thing right now for me is just learning the offense,” Kinnard said. “If you don't know what you're doing, regardless of what position you're at, you're not going to be any help.”

The six-foot, five-inch offensive lineman took reps at guard and tackle during Sunday’s walk through.

“My biggest thing is just understanding what tackles do and what guards do,” Kinnard said. “Just try to do my best to make sure I'm mentally prepared for when we get out there…I want to be able to show what I have. But at the end of the day, it's a learning process.”

