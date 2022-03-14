Roos to play Northern Iowa in first round of WNIT

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City women’s basketball season continues with play in the WNIT.

The Roos will travel to Cedar Falls, Iowa, on Thursday as they take on Northern Iowa in the first round.

It is the Roos' second-ever selection into the WNIT, the first since 2011-12. Kansas City will be searching for its first-ever win in the WNIT, as the 2011-12 run came to a close with a 81-79 first round loss at Missouri State.

"We are thrilled that we get to continue our season in the WNIT," head coach Jacie Hoyt said in a statement released on Monday. "The journey with this team has been incredibly fun, and we are hungry to play together again and make it last as long as possible."

The Roos look to extend one of the best seasons in program history, as the Roos' 23 wins are just one behind the 1991-92 squad for the most all-time.

