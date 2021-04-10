Watch
Rose clings to 1-shot Masters lead as Spieth, Thomas lurk

Gregory Bull/AP
Justin Rose, of England, hits out of a bunker on the seventh hole during the second round of the Masters golf tournament on Friday, April 9, 2021, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Masters Golf
Posted at 7:13 PM, Apr 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-09 20:13:16-04

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Justin Rose didn't get the memo that Augusta National was playing a little easier Friday at the Masters.

He had to rally for an even-par 72.

The good news for Rose: He's still in the lead.

But now it's down to one shot over Brian Harman and 24-year-old Will Zalatoris, who is making his Masters debut.

The name that stands out is Jordan Spieth.

The former Masters' champ and Augusta National wizard shot a 68 and joined Marc Leishman just two shots out of the lead.

Dustin Johnson won't get a chance to defend because he missed the cut by two shots.

Six players are within three shots of Rose, including Si Woo Kim, Justin Thomas, and Tony Finau, according to the Masters' scoreboard.

The Associated Press reported that if Thomas wins, he'll be ranked No. 1 in the world, again.

