ROYAL RECOLLECTIONS | Share your memories of Kansas City Royals history

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals don’t always make the playoffs, but when they do, they make memories that last a lifetime.

The Royals are set to take on the New York Yankees in a best-of-five series starting Saturday in New York. The series marks the return of one of baseball’s most prolific playoff rivalries - the Yankees and Royals squared off several times in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

KSHB Picture of a magazine cover of Kansas City Royals Hall of Famer George Brett on the wall of a local restaurant.

SHARE YOUR ROYALS MEMORIES

This year’s playoff run comes on the 10th anniversary of the Royals 2014 team that re-invigorated sports fans in Kansas City and gave us a taste of playoff success that we’d see through when the Royals won the World Series in 2015.

Whether you remember the Royals teams of the mid-1980s or the mid-2010s, we want to share your Royal recollections!

E-mail us at pics@kshb.com . Make sure to include the year the photo was taken. We’ll put it together with memories from other fans and share our project with you on KSHB 41 and kshb.com.

