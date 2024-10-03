ROYAL RECOLLECTIONS | Share your memories of Kansas City Royals history

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals don’t always make the playoffs, but when they do, they make memories that last a lifetime.
The Royals are set to take on the New York Yankees in a best-of-five series starting Saturday in New York. The series marks the return of one of baseball’s most prolific playoff rivalries - the Yankees and Royals squared off several times in the late 1970s and early 1980s.
This year’s playoff run comes on the 10th anniversary of the Royals 2014 team that re-invigorated sports fans in Kansas City and gave us a taste of playoff success that we’d see through when the Royals won the World Series in 2015.
Whether you remember the Royals teams of the mid-1980s or the mid-2010s, we want to share your Royal recollections!
E-mail us at pics@kshb.com. Make sure to include the year the photo was taken. We’ll put it together with memories from other fans and share our project with you on KSHB 41 and kshb.com.
—