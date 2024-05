KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After a franchise record 17 wins in April, KSHB 41 anchor Lindsay Shively caught up with Royals players Vinnie Pasquantino (first baseman) and Michael Massey (second baseman) before Tuesday game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Both players spoke to the momentum the team has felt so far this season.

Before Tuesday's game, the Royals were 21-16.

Shivley also asked Pasquantino about a game in April where he did the splits to make the catch at first base!

—