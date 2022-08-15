Royals 1B Vinnie Pasquantino named American League Player of the week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino has been named the American League Player of the week for the period of Aug. 8-14.

During that week, Pasquantino posted a .455 batting average, hit four home runs and batted in six runs.

He currently has a career-long six-game hitting streak heading into the club's three game series against the Minnesota Twins.

Pasquantino, 24, was the first Royal to receive the honor since former Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi won it last September.

He also became the first Royals rookie to win the honor since infielder Mike Aviles won co-player of the week in 2008.

Last week, Pasquantino notably homered off of Los Angeles Dodgers' closer Craig Kimbrel, who leads the MLB in saves.

