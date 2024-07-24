Royals 1st-round pick, 2-way player Jac Caglianone talks signing with team

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals first-round pick Jac Caglianone spoke with reporters after signing a contract with the team.

Caglianone, who was a two-way player at the University of Florida, was considered a top prospect in the 2024 MLB Draft.

In his final season with the Gators, Caglianone hit 35 home runs, recorded a .419 batting average and saw 72 runs batted in.

As a pitcher, he appeared in 16 games, pitching nearly 74 innings and recording 83 strikeouts.

During the press conference Wednesday, Caglianone talked about his dreams coming true after being drafted, Bobby Witt Jr. reaching out and more.

Watch the press conference below:

Royals first-round pick Jac Caglianone talks signing 1st contract with team

—

