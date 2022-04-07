Royals 2022 concession offerings include Reese's barbecue sandwich, brisket grilled cheese

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City barbecue lovers will be very pleased with the new concession offerings at Kauffman Stadium for the 2022 Royals season.

Or, they might be horrified.

The new option of smoked wings with an assortment of dipping sauces at Flings & Wings sounds like a tasty ballpark option.

Opinions might become a little more divided when it comes to the new barbecue sandwich.

The BBQ Reese's Sandwich will include pulled pork, Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce, bacon bits and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and can be found at The BBQ Pit.

Courtesy Aramark

Barbecue purists have yet to weigh in on the peanut butter cup topping, but the Royals' Chef Johnny said the peanut butter and chocolate pair perfectly with a smoky taste. The bacon gives the sandwich its crunch.

Another new barbecue offering will be the Brisket Grilled Cheese at KC Press. Fans can expect smoked brisket, barbecue sauce and cheddar cheese on Texas toast.

A new concession location, Frozen Ropes, will be located in Section 216 and offer frozen cocktails served in a souvenir "beverage bat."

Kauffman will also expand Bullpen Burger and Tenders Love and Chicken locations. Favorites from other dining spots around the stadium can now be found at the new Signatures at the K in Section 314.

Aramark operates the Kauffman concession services and will now offer kiosk ordering and expanded mobile ordering options.

Those sitting in a premium suite or visiting a mobile bar cart can also try out the new Bartesian cocktail machine.