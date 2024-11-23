Royals acquire India, Wiemer from Reds in exchange for Brady Singer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals made a significant move to improve their batting order Friday.

It cost them a home-grown starting pitcher.

The team announced early Friday night they had acquired infielder Jonathan India and outfielder Joey Wiemer from the Cincinnati Reds.

In exchange, the Royals sent starting pitcher Brady Singer to Cincinnati.

India, 27, has spent his first four seasons with the Reds as the team’s second basemen but most importantly for the Royals, he also hit leadoff.

He appeared in 151 games in 2024, hitting .248 with 15 home runs and 58 RBI.

Wiemer, 25, split the 2024 season between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Reds. He appeared in 21 games in 2024 between the two clubs.

Orlin Wagner/AP Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brady Singer delivers to a Detroit Tigers batter during the first inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

Singer, 28, turned in a solid 2024 season, making a career-high 32 starts and compiled a 3.71 ERA and a 1.275 WHIP. It was his second-best season by wins above replacement.

