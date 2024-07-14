ROYALS ACQUIRE RIGHT-HANDED PITCHER HUNTER HARVEY FROM WASHINGTON

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals are trying to keep the pace in a competitive American League wild-card race.

The team announcing Saturday, they have acquired right-handed pitcher Hunter Harvey from the Washington Nationals for minor league infielder Cayden Wallace and the 39th pick of the 2024 First-Year Player Draft, in Competitive Balance Round A.

Harvey, 29, has appeared in 43 games for the Nationals this season, sixth in the National League. He has a 2-4 record with a 4.20 ERA, 50 strikeouts and just 12 walks.

Harvey was originally selected by Baltimore with the 22nd overall pick in the 2013 First-Year Player Draft out of Bandys High School (N.C.).

Kansas City is 52-44 and only a game behind the Boston Red Sox for the American League's last wild-card spot.

Wallace, 22, was Kansas City’s 2nd-round pick in the 2022 First-Year Player Draft out of the University of Arkansas, and is currently on the 7-day Injured List.

To make room on the 40-man roster, the Royals have designated pitcher Nick Anderson for assignment.

Anderson, 34, posted a 4.04 ERA (16 ER in 35.2 IP) across 37 games for the Royals this season.